Behind Viral Videos

In Messy White Folks News: Youtube Quartet Try Guys Fire Ned Fulmer Following Extramarital Coworker Creeping

By rebecahjacobs
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHSWW_0iCWHXyj00

Breaking: Man who makes his wife/marriage his entire personality is a big fat cheater!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWEHW_0iCWHXyj00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Popular Youtube foursome the Try Guys, who rose to online fame during their time at Buzzfeed, just announced they are parting ways with one of their members, Ned Fulmer. While they didn’t address the reason in their statement, Ned went on to release a statement of his own, admitting to having an affair with one of the Youtube channel’s employees.

Late Monday night, rumors started circulating that Fulmer–whose entire online persona revolves around loving his wife–was cheating with Try Guys associate producer, Alex Herring. A fan on Reddit posted photos of the two seemingly kissing in a club, though the poor quality made it hard to confirm both of their identities.

As Twitter exploded with this news on Tuesday morning, the official Try Guys social media accounts were quick to respond, letting everyone know Ned is no longer a part of the group.

“Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys,” the statement reads. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change.”

Shortly after, Ned issued a statement, confirming that he did, in fact, cheat on his wife with someone from their company.

“Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to [my wife] Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

Yiiiiiiikes.

Bossip

Bossip

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

