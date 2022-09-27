Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
Recap of Special Pasadena City Council Meeting, Sept. 29
In a 5 ½ hour process almost as grueling as a campaign itself, the Pasadena City Council selected Justin Jones as the Pasadena District 3 replacement for the deceased John J. Kennedy. The three candidates were Pastor Lucious Smith, Brandon Lamar, and Jones. They were questioned in that order...
coloradoboulevard.net
City of Pasadena Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. In October, the City of Pasadena will observe National Disability Employment Awareness Month, which aims to educate the public about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. By News Desk. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of...
coloradoboulevard.net
Century Ride Fundraiser for Pasadena Unified Athletics Programs
The four cyclists on Team PUSD completed the 100-mile Cool Breeze ride on August 20th, woo hoo!. The team was led by former collegiate cyclist, PUSD parent Paul Nerenberg, and another advanced rider Jonna Winnicki (a substitute rider for the injured Felix Orona, husband of PUSD Administrative Services Manager Diane Orona).
coloradoboulevard.net
South Pasadena Charges Ahead!
On September 21st the South Pasadena City Council voted to electrify its entire police fleet in one fell swoop. The decision was part of a larger package of clean energy investments at City Hall that will see the installation of solar panels, battery storage, and electric vehicle chargers for public and municipal use.
coloradoboulevard.net
Poets Salon: Global Warming
At Caltech do it– splooting, maybe the birds. (Splooting: a behavior that allows squirrels and others to cool off is more prevalent now, in the light of global warming) carapace. Rain pocks puddles. Tomato bones, draped black rags drooping,. Forgotten love letters while. burst globes desiccate. Feet beat, road...
coloradoboulevard.net
Discover Pasadena Hidden Treasures During WALKTOBER
Walktober is a global event that encourages walking. This year, the Department of Transportation, Day One and PasCSC partnered with local organizations and community members to host over 20 walking events in October. Whether you’re looking to meet new friends, explore local artworks, learn more about the history of Pasadena, or enjoy nature up close, there’s a walk for you.
coloradoboulevard.net
“Big Day” for Pasadena Unified Art Educator
Victoria Camargo, the Arts Integration Coach at Altadena Arts Magnet Elementary, was surprised last week with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card for dedicating her 20-year career to art education. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses, along with the College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, presented the “Big Day for Teachers” award at...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Seizes Candy Colored Fentanyl
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On September 24, 2022, investigators from the Pasadena Police Department’s Major Narcotics/Special Investigations Section seized approximately 328,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of cocaine, and a ghost gun as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation. By News Desk. Within the seized contraband, investigators located several...
