Walktober is a global event that encourages walking. This year, the Department of Transportation, Day One and PasCSC partnered with local organizations and community members to host over 20 walking events in October. Whether you’re looking to meet new friends, explore local artworks, learn more about the history of Pasadena, or enjoy nature up close, there’s a walk for you.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO