Florida State

Jan. 6 Committee Postpones Final Hearing, Citing Hurricane Ian

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
The Jan. 6 committee announced on Tuesday that it is postponing what is expected to be its final hearing, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, due to Hurricane Ian.

“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney said in a statement. “We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings.”

The committee’s final hearing comes months after it held a series of highly publicized hearings filled with bombshell revelations about former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The latest hearing will reportedly feature video of longtime Trump ally Roger Stone advocating for violence instead of honoring the election results. “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” Stone can be heard saying in the video, which was obtained by CNN .

Comments / 2

