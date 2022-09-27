Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Eater
A Wicker Park Tiki Bar and Nine Upcoming Bars and Restaurants
Wondering what’s in the works in the Chicago area for restaurants, bars, and cafes? Look no further than Eater Chicago’s guide to fall 2022’s coming attractions for dining. Did we miss something? Send Eater Chicago a tip at chicago@eater.com. Andersonville: Tex-Mex restaurant and bar Lonesome Rose has...
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
Eater
Expanded Outdoor Dining May Become an All-Seasons Fixture
The year-round patio dining, a practice that proliferated during the early years of the pandemic, may become a permanent fixture in Chicago’s hospitality industry under a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The original program — designed to help restaurants earn revenue while requirements like indoor dining bans and caps...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
Eater
A Famed Korean Barbecue Gets Temporarily Shut Down for Fire and Ventilation Issues
San Soo Gab San, a cherished Korean barbecue known for its charcoal grill tables, was shut down last week by the city for fire safety and ventilation violations. The Lincoln Square restaurant will remain closed until ownership fixes the issues, according to a city spokesperson. City officials affixed a large...
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
WGNtv.com
South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics
Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
Westfield Old Orchard to Add New Slate of Stores and Restaurants Ahead of Holidays
As the holiday season approaches, six retailers and eateries are set to join Westfield Old Orchard's lineup of establishments. The Skokie shopping center announced the new additions Wednesday, adding that the collection of recruits will offer shoppers a broader range of choices. “Holiday shopping is a booming time for customers...
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
Central Illinois Proud
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
howafrica.com
Meet Father and Daughter Duo, Owners of Black-Owned Frozen Pudding Line Now in Walgreens
Meet Lorenzo and Genesis Bencivenga, the father-daughter founders of Lorenzo’s Frozen Pudding, who started their business as a way to create not only income but upward financial mobility. Selling their pudding on the streets of South Side Chicago, the Bencivengas have grown their business through ambition and determination, rocketing their products on the shelves of local grocery stores and now, Walgreens.
Meet the Downing Brothers, Firefighters, Real Estate Investors, and the First Black Men With a Show On HGTV
Identical twins Anthony and Anton Downing grew up on the south side of Chicago, but the two brothers spent their summers in the Bahamas where their mom, Michelle Darville Downing was born and raised. The twin’s mother instilled how important it was for them to become homeowners one day.
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
getnews.info
Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday is to be celebrated by releasing balloons in presence of his daughter and granddaughter
Legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday will be celebrated by fans by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago. Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. However, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.
Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?
Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
