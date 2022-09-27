ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Way It Was — Detroit Civic Center

1959 If one had to assign a title to this image, “Detroit’s Confluence of the Old and New” would be as fitting as any. The city’s architectural landscape was changing after World War II, particularly as the new Civic Center buildings sprang up. Old structures were beginning to come down, and fresh faces were replacing […] The post The Way It Was — Detroit Civic Center appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

New Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Opens at Detroit Institute of Arts

Looking at a portrait titled “The Postman,” Josien van Gogh talked about her great-uncle’s time in Ireland, when the locals wanted him out of town and a disagreement with artist Paul Gaugin led to van Gogh famously cutting off his own ear. “The Postman” offers a slightly different view of the troubled painter during his […] The post New Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Opens at Detroit Institute of Arts appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Goodnite Gracie’s Kentucky Buck Recipe

Goodnite Gracie’s is a retro-inspired martini bar in Royal Oak that offers a wide variety of unique drinks including a sour raspberry martini, a pomegranate-blueberry mule and the Kentucky Buck — a cocktail that features Four Roses Bourbon, muddled strawberries, Angostura bitters and more. Learn how to make a Kentucky Buck at home with this […] The post Goodnite Gracie’s Kentucky Buck Recipe appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
4
Followers
10
Post
306
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy