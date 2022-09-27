1959 If one had to assign a title to this image, “Detroit’s Confluence of the Old and New” would be as fitting as any. The city’s architectural landscape was changing after World War II, particularly as the new Civic Center buildings sprang up. Old structures were beginning to come down, and fresh faces were replacing […] The post The Way It Was — Detroit Civic Center appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO