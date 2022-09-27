Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Virginia E. Smoker
Virginia E. Smoker, 89, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. A private family interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
“Sarah Irene’s Fall Harvest” fundraising event will be held again next weekend
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – Bronson High School graduate Sarah Haylett-Jones lost her life 14 years ago while serving in the line of duty as a deputy in the Monroe County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department. She died in October 2008 at the age of 27, two days after a teenage...
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater Dairy Queen NOT among stores ordered to pay labor law fines
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The owners and operators of the Dairy Queen store at 559 East Chicago in Coldwater would like to clarify their store was NOT among the DQ locations in Indiana and in Sturgis that were fined for labor law violations. They said on their Facebook page,...
Coldwater BPU sends crew and equipment to Orlando for expected power restoration efforts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – As Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida’s Gulf Coast, help is on the way from Coldwater. The Coldwater Board of Public Utilities is sending four linemen along with two bucket trucks and a digger to Orlando, Florida to assist with expected electric infrastructure damage that will likely be caused by Ian.
Legg 7th grade volleyball teams split with Parma Western
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Legg Middle School 7th grade girls volleyball teams split their matches with Parma Western on Thursday night. The A team won by scores of 25-16, 25-10, 6-15 to improve there record to 9-2-1 on the year. At the service line Coldwater, was led by...
Albion business praised for helping two stranded occupants of broken down vehicle
ALBION, MI (WTVB) – An Albion tire repair business is being praised by the Michigan State Police for helping out two women after their vehicle broke down recently in the area of R Drive North and 24 Mile Road. State Police Troopers found out the women’s vehicle sustained a...
Quincy defeats Springport for first victory of 2022
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – Tre’von Bodley scored three touchdowns and Brennan Allman passed for three other scores as the Quincy Orioles defeated the Springport Spartans 42-6 on Friday night for their first victory of the season. Quincy led 8-0 after the first quarter and then erupted for four...
Commissioners approve software to properly classify inmates at county jail
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners formally approved a request from the Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday to purchase computer software which would be used to properly classify jail inmates. Jail Administrator Fred Blankenship told Commissioners during their September 15 work session how inmates are...
Downtown Coldwater restaurant gets $18,000 grant from MEDC Match on Main program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – El Taco Loco Mexican Taqueria LLC has received an $18,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main program. The grant was presented to El Taco Loco owner Danielle Lopez by the Coldwater Downtown Development Authority, who is responsible for receiving and disbursing the funds to the grant recipient on behalf of the M.E.D.C..
MSP investigating numerous thefts from Calhoun County construction site
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Repeated larcenies from a construction site on the 15000 block of 13 Mile Road in Marshall Township over a ten day period are being investigated by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Marshall post. They say the crimes took place between September 16 and...
BUSINESS BEAT: SMBT looking to fill open positions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Southern Michigan Bank and Trust is hiring. They currently have openings for various positions such as Mortgage Loan Officer, Wealth Management, Commercial Loan Administrative Assistant and Battle Creek Teller Supervisor. Southern Michigan Bank and Trust is also looking to fill Deposit Operations Specialist, Treasury...
MVAH conditional rezoning request on Monday’s Planning Commission agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday’s Coldwater Planning Commission meeting on a request from MVAH Partners and Coldwater Community Schools to consider conditionally rezoning over nine acres of property at the site of the former Fremont School Building at 95 South Fremont Street.
Branch I.S.D. vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The rash of catalytic converter thefts has even affected the Branch Intermediate School District. Business Manager Diane Shiery told the district’s Board of Education on Wednesday they had to make a payment of over $1,400 after a catalytic converter was stolen from one of their vehicles.
