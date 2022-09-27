ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Virginia E. Smoker

Virginia E. Smoker, 89, of Bronson, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. A private family interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
BRONSON, MI
