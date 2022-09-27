Read full article on original website
Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
columbusunderground.com
Wine Tripping in Northeast Ohio
If you’re into the locally-made booze, you know that beer and spirits get a lot of the attention. That’s rightfully so. Their core ingredients can be sourced and shipped, whereas it’s not as easy to plant a vineyard and grow grapes just anywhere. But many don’t realize that Ohio is one of the leading wine producers in the country outside of the West Coast – and we have almost as many wineries as breweries. And like beer, spirits, and many other things we consume, the wine offerings cover a wide range of styles and quality. Like an artichoke, you need to pull off the petals and thorns and get to the heart of it.
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Makes Art Presents The Deeptones Headlining HighBall Halloween 2022
Every year the Columbus Arts Scene just seems to get better and better. For the first time since 2019, HighBall Halloween returns to the Short North Arts District as a street festival, located on Goodale and Park Street, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year’s event features an out-of-this-world Costume Couture Fashion show, family and pet programming, plus an electrifying stage performance by local artists, The Deeptones. We sat down with group member Nate Emond to learn more about how they got started, their creative process and what makes them stand out as musicians in the Columbus music scene.
columbusunderground.com
Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
columbusunderground.com
Mega Weekend: She Burns Bright, Carmina Burana, Fall Flea, Hitchcocktober Highlight the Weekend
Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. Welcome fall! Enjoy your weekend!. Attend the She Burns Bright Film & Music Night at Secret Studio. Alex Williams plays Woodlands Tavern. Enjoy some Hocus Pocus trivia then watch the new movie. Go to a Fashionable Dance Party at...
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Ranked #1 For City That Swears The Most
Move over New Yorkers, America has a new $%&@ing king of cussing. According to a survey conducted by online language tutor Preply, Columbus was recently named the top city for swearing. “We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently,” states Matt...
columbusunderground.com
OSU Announces New Name for West Campus Innovation District
There’s a new name for the 270-acre district currently taking shape on the western edge of Ohio State University’s campus: Carmenton. OSU President Kristina Johnson announced the name at an event held yesterday near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, where three of the first new buildings to be built in the district are currently under construction.
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
columbusunderground.com
How to Taco Truck
To the uninitiated, Columbus may not seem like its taco scene is on par with cities like Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, etc. However, if you think beyond the brick-and-mortar chain restaurants and start to explore the city, you will find many family-owned taquerias and numerous authentic taco trucks. One good...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
columbusunderground.com
E-Bikes Starting to Catch on in Columbus
The last few years have seen a dramatic increase in the popularity of electric bicycles nationwide, and there is a growing body of evidence that the movement has started to take root in Columbus. Sales of e-bikes in the U.S. were up 39% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to...
columbusunderground.com
Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History
Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
New program eases access to social services
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sixteen social service groups across Franklin County are combining their resources toward a new online initiative called Community Information Exchange. The program is led by the Rise Together Innovation Center and Smart Columbus to provide people living in poverty with access to several of these non-profit organizations all at once. “It […]
ccsoh.us
History Made (Again): Marion-Franklin Graduate Sworn in as City of Columbus Firefighter
September 29, 2022 -- As the commencement ceremony begins for the 114th Columbus Division of Fire (CDF) recruitment class, fire cadets enter the Maurice Gates Memorial Gymnasium in perfect formation. Cadet Aaliyah Reed stands at attention, awaiting the next directive. Upon command, Reed proudly raises her right hand, preparing to...
columbusunderground.com
Kayaking in Dublin Reveals Hidden Natural Beauty
A true splendor in Dublin remains undiscovered by countless residents. But a local kayaking company is helping people realize what’s been quietly nearby this whole time. About three years ago, Chad Brennan had no idea either. That was until a friend invited him to spend some time on the Scioto River. And as they ventured, he was stunned by all the beauty he had missed for the past 17 years living in Dublin.
Ohio rapper convicted of killing friend as he slept in DeKalb home
A DeKalb County jury on Friday convicted a rapper from Ohio in the shooting death of a fellow rapper he had considered his friend.
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at the Red Roof Inn Corporate Headquarters, 7815 Walton Pkwy, New Albany, OH 43054, on 29 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005420/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Lands in New Albany, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
