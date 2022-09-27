Read full article on original website
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
IGN
PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced
Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
IGN
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars
The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
IGN
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
IGN
Vampire Survivors Is Once Again the Most-Played Steam Deck Game in September 2022
For the second month in a row, Vampire Survivors has risen above the likes of Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered to become the most-played Steam Deck game in September 2022. Valve shared the news on Twitter, confirming that Vampire Survivors, which is set to get its v1.0...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month
A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
IGN
Secret Fountain
In Shovel Knight Dig, Secret Fountain is one of two worlds you may need to traverse after completing Mushroom Mines. This aquatic-themed area introduces unique enemies and mechanics that you'll need to learn quickly if you hope to defeat the next Hexcavator. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, you'll learn...
IGN
The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North Reveals the Game's Hidden Lore
Assassin's Creed Valhalla has added all sorts of fascinating new details to this long-running franchise, even as it offers a very detailed look at 9th Century Viking culture. All of that is fueling Dark Horse's latest companion book, The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North — Logs and Files of a Hidden One.
Polygon
Overwatch 2 will require a phone number to play — even if you’ve played the original
When Overwatch 2 replaces the original Overwatch on Oct. 4, players will be required to link a phone number to their Battle.net accounts. If you don’t, you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 — even if you’ve already purchased Overwatch. The same two-factor step, called SMS Protect, will also be used on all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 accounts when that game launches, and new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts.
Star Ocean The Divine Force Release Date
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a new JRPG published by the minds over at Square Enix and developed by Tri-Ace. Although it’s not comparable to JRPGs like Final Fantasy, Star Ocean still has features to make the game its own experience. Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 27, 2022.
IGN
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Codex Entries Revealed By BioWare
BioWare has shared several codex entries from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as part of its ongoing developer diaries for the next fantasy RPG. In a new blog, Bioware has shared a few codex excerpts from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as well as an interview with two members of the game’s narrative team, narrative editor Ryan Cormier and senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty.
IGN
Skyrim: Anniversary Edition Got a Surprise Switch Release Today
Surprise! Skyrim Anniversary Edition just landed on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on the Nintendo eShop – a nice surprise for fans who want to play the classic RPG on the move. “New quests, foes, weapons, and more...
IGN
Game Scoop: 693: 10 Game Release Dates We’re Still Waiting For in 2022
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are looking at games still expected in 2022 that don't have release dates. Next-gen The Witcher 3, Need for Speed, Little Devil Inside, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Candace Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace? Candace is a character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around.
IGN
True Ending
Shovel Knight Dig features a true ending that can only be seen by completing an extensive list of tasks on your way to defeating Drill Knight. Because the list of to-dos won't be clearly presented to you in-game, it's nearly impossible to get the story's true ending organically. In this...
TVOvermind
Imagine a Movie With Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft
First, it’s completely understood that this type of crossover couldn’t happen since the fact is that Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft are separated by quite a few years, meaning that Jones would be dead or far too infirm to be of much help to the two younger treasure hunters. But just for fun, putting the three of these treasure seekers together would be a lot of fun just to see what might happen. When one takes a good look at their attributes, it’s easy to see that all three of them are scholars, though only one of them is a teacher. Their gathered knowledge is impressive enough to make one believe that any expedition they might undertake would be a successful one since any information one of them lacked, the others might be able to fill in the blanks. As far as trusting each other, it would be intriguing to see if Lara would place her trust in the two men without reservation, as it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Jones would think of her as a novice at first or that Drake would give her his puppy dog look that appears to come naturally.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ defenders are here to remind you ‘Fellowship of the Ring’ wasn’t instantly adored either
Amazon Prime’s venture into Middle-earth has been the target of unceasing backlash from a portion of its viewer base, as detractors criticize everything from its characters to its storytelling. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just over halfway into its first season, slowly unfurling a...
IGN
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced Starring Witcher's Freya Allen
A new Planet of the Apes film is on its way – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The upcoming Planet of the Apes sequel will star The Witcher actress Freya Allen and Owen Teague as the film’s lead ape. Along with the upcoming film’s title and...
