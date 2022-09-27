ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars

The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level

Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Controller#Video Game
IGN

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Coming to PC Next Month

A leak has confirmed PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC on October 27, 2023. According to an official trailer (which seems to have been published early by Sony’s Latin America YouTube account), the recent Sackboy game will be heading to PC next month after previously only being available on PS4 and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Secret Fountain

In Shovel Knight Dig, Secret Fountain is one of two worlds you may need to traverse after completing Mushroom Mines. This aquatic-themed area introduces unique enemies and mechanics that you'll need to learn quickly if you hope to defeat the next Hexcavator. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, you'll learn...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Overwatch 2 will require a phone number to play — even if you’ve played the original

When Overwatch 2 replaces the original Overwatch on Oct. 4, players will be required to link a phone number to their Battle.net accounts. If you don’t, you won’t be able to play Overwatch 2 — even if you’ve already purchased Overwatch. The same two-factor step, called SMS Protect, will also be used on all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 accounts when that game launches, and new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare accounts.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Star Ocean The Divine Force Release Date

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a new JRPG published by the minds over at Square Enix and developed by Tri-Ace. Although it’s not comparable to JRPGs like Final Fantasy, Star Ocean still has features to make the game its own experience. Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 27, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Codex Entries Revealed By BioWare

BioWare has shared several codex entries from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as part of its ongoing developer diaries for the next fantasy RPG. In a new blog, Bioware has shared a few codex excerpts from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as well as an interview with two members of the game’s narrative team, narrative editor Ryan Cormier and senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition Got a Surprise Switch Release Today

Surprise! Skyrim Anniversary Edition just landed on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has announced that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on the Nintendo eShop – a nice surprise for fans who want to play the classic RPG on the move. “New quests, foes, weapons, and more...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop: 693: 10 Game Release Dates We’re Still Waiting For in 2022

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Colin Stevens -- are looking at games still expected in 2022 that don't have release dates. Next-gen The Witcher 3, Need for Speed, Little Devil Inside, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Candace Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace? Candace is a character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

True Ending

Shovel Knight Dig features a true ending that can only be seen by completing an extensive list of tasks on your way to defeating Drill Knight. Because the list of to-dos won't be clearly presented to you in-game, it's nearly impossible to get the story's true ending organically. In this...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Imagine a Movie With Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft

First, it’s completely understood that this type of crossover couldn’t happen since the fact is that Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and Lara Croft are separated by quite a few years, meaning that Jones would be dead or far too infirm to be of much help to the two younger treasure hunters. But just for fun, putting the three of these treasure seekers together would be a lot of fun just to see what might happen. When one takes a good look at their attributes, it’s easy to see that all three of them are scholars, though only one of them is a teacher. Their gathered knowledge is impressive enough to make one believe that any expedition they might undertake would be a successful one since any information one of them lacked, the others might be able to fill in the blanks. As far as trusting each other, it would be intriguing to see if Lara would place her trust in the two men without reservation, as it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that Jones would think of her as a novice at first or that Drake would give her his puppy dog look that appears to come naturally.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy