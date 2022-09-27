Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
Apple Harvest Festival gets off to a strong start
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival got off to a strong start Friday as visitors flocked to downtown to enjoy a weekend of food and fun. The festival, which is held annually on Main Street and Riccio Way near town hall, is a fall tradition that Southington residents and visitors from surrounding towns look forward to every year – sometimes drawing as many as 100,000 visitors between the two weekends.
New Britain Herald
First annual Connecticut Book Festival to be held
WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Book Festival will be held at the West Hartford Conference Center on Saturday. “Come meet authors from all over Connecticut, and more importantly, peruse the multitude of books written by authors from our very own Nutmeg State,” the CT Author and Publishers website said.
New Britain Herald
Good Vibes, a free community concert for all ages, taking place Friday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Good Vibes, a free-for-all community concert taking place this Friday, has special meaning for Adrian Elliott, curator at Gallery 66 and event founder. “This is my 12th year in New Britain and this year’s concert is going right back to where it all started for me at Trinity-On-Main,” Elliott said. “The first year I held the concert, and I say this selfishly a little bit, it was on my birthday, I was turning 50, Open Mic was doing well and everybody wanted something to do.”
New Britain Herald
Mark Guderian
Mark Guderian was born and raised in Oregon State. He received his Bachelor of Music degree from Hartt College of Music, in Hartford. Mark was the past organist and choirmaster for churches in Windsor, Newington and New Britain. He was a past conductor for the Newington Choral Club, and also gave private organ and piano instruction. He was a substitute teacher for New Britain and Newington Public Schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Free Halloween Spooktacular event highlights October events at New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art is continuing its fall happenings with a number of programs and events in October. The first day of the month features Arts on the Block: Celebrating Black Culture & Creativity. This Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. the festival will celebrate the living legacies of Black culture and creativity explored in the special exhibition 30 Americans.
New Britain Herald
Jacob Pietrasz
Jacob Pietrasz 38 of New Britain, died unexpectedly while visiting Peru on Sept. 1, 2022. Jacob was born on Oct. 8, 1984 in Hartford to John and Barbara (Bartosiewicz) Pietrasz, and lived in New Britain for most of his life. He attended Sacred Heart School, New Britain High School, and Central Connecticut State University. He then worked for Lynn Welding as a Lab Technician.
New Britain Herald
Newington students enjoy first-ever Color Run and Community Fun Night
NEWINGTON – Families and staff had a colorful evening recently outside Martin Kellogg Middle School. Smiles, laughter and lots of fun were had behind the Harding Avenue school Sept. 21, during MKMS’ first-ever Color Run and Community Fun Night. “The event was amazing,” School and Community Coordinator Kiersty...
New Britain Herald
Oktoberfest begins at Parkville Market Saturday
HARTFORD – Parkville Market will host two weekends of Oktoberfest festivities beginning Saturday. The event will be hosted under a tented biergarten from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 8-9 at The Hall. Competitions will include stein hosting, a German spelling bee, yodeling and a best-dressed contest,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Re-launched New Britain High Voltage Art Project seeking artists
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart and the New Britain Commission on the Arts are holding a call to artists for the re-launch of the New Britain High Voltage Art Project. This call will start Phase III of the project. “High Voltage Art is a community favorite,” Stewart said....
New Britain Herald
Dr. Daniel M. Taylor
Dr. Daniel M. Taylor died peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2023, one month shy of his 99th birthday. He had a long and distinguished medical and scientific career in Ophthalmology in New Britain that led to international recognition and acclaim. After discharge from the US Army in 1955, Dr. Taylor came to New Britain to join the Grove Hill Medical Center and form the Department of Ophthalmology, where he practiced medicine and surgery for 44 years.
New Britain Herald
Halina (Lipnicki) Jerman
Halina (Lipnicki) Jerman, loving wife of Leon Jerman for almost 67 beautiful years, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27th. She was born in 1930 in Wilno, Poland, and was 92 years young and absolutely adored by her husband, three children, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Together with the entire family she moved to the United States in 1972. They settled in New Britain, where Halina worked at Holy Cross School and later Stanley Works.
New Britain Herald
Plainville PumpkinFest returns, looks to raise money
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville PumpkinFest returns for the 7th year on Oct. 22. The Festival will offer a spooky house, kids’ parade and more while continuing to raise money for the Plainville Community Fund. It will happen rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown. The festival is free to enter and includes kids’ activities at the Parks and Recreation building at 50 Whiting St. starting at 4 p.m. and a kids’ parade starting at 5 p.m., going from the Parks & Recreation building to the library.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
New business opening on Woodland Street in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Insight of New England, LLC, SURE Program, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, and Angelo Insurance Agency will all have their grand opening at a new location, 35 Woodland St., Saturday. The grand opening will be hosted by Candyce Scott, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor with...
Register Citizen
Torrington's Prime Time House picks holiday popup site
LITCHFIELD — Prime Finds, a holiday popup shop offering a wide variety of gifts, is opening this year at Pilgrim Hall at Lourdes of Litchfield. Prime Time House benefits from the annual popup, which features donated items ranging from used furniture, home and holiday goods. All proceeds are used to support mental health programs for Prime Time House's adults with disabilities. The venue will be open from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30.
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Diversity in New Britain school system
New Britain is known for its diversity and inclusion as many people from all over the world immigrate to New Britain. People come here from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and more. Immigrating can be extremely difficult for many people as they overcome numerous obstacles such...
New Britain Herald
Friendship Service Center in New Britain awarded $100K grant; 23 other area groups receive money as well
NEW BRITAIN – The Friendship Service Center was one of the 24 recipients awarded grants by The American Savings Foundation. Grants totaling $572,500 were given out to support a variety of New Britain-area programs and services that help to improve the quality of life in the community. “We are...
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
DiFiore’s carries on family tradition: Ravioli shop owner is third generation to be in the food business
ELLINGTON — Running food businesses has been in the DiFiore family since Don DiFiore’s grandfather immigrated to the United States in 1901, opening a bakery in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1904. DiFiore’s parents, Andy and Louise, chose a different path than baking, and instead opened...
New Britain Herald
Marcelino Thillet
Marcelino Thillet, 72, of New Britain, beloved husband of Irma Thillet, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ponce, PR, he was the son of the late Edwardo Thillet and Emilia Rivera. Marcelino was a long time New Britain resident, and was employed as a foreman the New Britain Housing Authority for over 30 years before retiring.
New Britain Herald
James A. Cararini
James A. Cararini, 63, of New Britain, passed away Monday, Sept. 26th, 2022. Born Nov. 9th, 1958 in New Britain, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Gloria (Flynn) Cararini. He was employed as an Electrician at Central Connecticut State University for over 30 years. James is...
Comments / 0