NEW BRITAIN – Good Vibes, a free-for-all community concert taking place this Friday, has special meaning for Adrian Elliott, curator at Gallery 66 and event founder. “This is my 12th year in New Britain and this year’s concert is going right back to where it all started for me at Trinity-On-Main,” Elliott said. “The first year I held the concert, and I say this selfishly a little bit, it was on my birthday, I was turning 50, Open Mic was doing well and everybody wanted something to do.”

2 DAYS AGO