For the 48th time, race cars will be roaring through the streets of Downtown as event organizers have announced the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, scheduled for April 14-16.

The race will be the third round of the 2023 NTT IndyCar series and it is scheduled to be broadcast on NBC-TV on April 16 as well as on the streaming service Peacock. Broadcast times have not been announced.

In addition to the headlining IndyCar race, the weekend will feature the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Super Drift Challenge, Robby Gordon’s SPEED/UTV Stadium Super Trucks, Porsche Carrera Cup North America and the return of Historic Formula 1 to the streets of Long Beach.

Beyond the races, the Lifestyle Expo with more than 100 exhibitors will be free to all attendees, as will be the large Family Fun Zone in the Long Beach Arena. There will also be concerts, food trucks, exotic car displays and a variety of other activities.

Fans who attended the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in 2022 will have the opportunity to renew their ticket orders for 2023 starting Oct. 24, prior to ticket sales opening up to the general public on Nov. 28.

Ticket prices range from $38 for a general admission one-day ticket on Friday to $175 for a three-day ticket with reserved grandstand seating. Other ticket packages, including pre-paid parking paddock passes and handicapped seating, are also available.

For more info and updates, follow the 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Facebook ( GrandPrixLB ), Twitter @GPLongBeach and Instagram @GPLongBeach .

The post Dates announced for 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .