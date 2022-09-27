ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023

By Logan DeLoye
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQiZe_0iCWGBGi00
Photo: Getty Images

California is home to hundreds of private high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in California for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche , the highest-rated private high school in the entire state is Harvard-Westlake School located in the Los Angeles area. This school also ranked as number one in 2022. Following closely behind Harvard Westlake School as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are The College Preparatory School in Oakland, The Nueva School in Hillsborough, Stanford Online High School in Redwood City, and Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough.

Niche awarded the Harvard Westlake School an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, Clubs & Activities, Diversity, College Prep, and Sports. It costs $42,600 a year to attend the school with an average of $31,000 given out in financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private high school in the state :

"Harvard-Westlake is an independent, coeducational and college preparatory school for grades 7-12, located in Los Angeles, California. Harvard-Westlake strives to be a diverse and inclusive community united by the joyful pursuit of educational excellence, living and learning with integrity, and purpose beyond ourselves."

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Education
City
Hillsborough, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Stanford, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
Local
California Sports
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal State school applications open soon. What parents and students need to know

College application season is a stressful time for high school seniors. The process requires time and research to make the right decision for your educational future. As California’s 23 state schools begin their application period on Oct. 1 for the Fall 2023 school year, The Bee gathered key application requirements to help students and their parents navigate this time. Here’s what we found:
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Private Schools#Harvard Westlake School#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus Private School#Niche#The Nueva School#Clubs Activities
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Prop. 28 has the support of Dr. Dre and Sylvester Stallone. But what would it do?

Voters searching the state’s official election guide for arguments against Proposition 28 will find a blank page. This rare occurrence reflects the nearly universal support for the measure, which would guarantee minimum funding for arts and music education in all k-12 public schools. Perhaps most importantly, for voters, the initiative would do so without creating new taxes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California

The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy