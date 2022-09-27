ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Woman sentenced to six years for shaking baby

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from a Mattoon daycare has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of shaking a baby .

During the trial in July, the jury found 51-year-old Carmen Petak guilty on one count of aggravated battery of Karac Kearny. On a second charge of battery, the jury found her not guilty.

A victim impact statement was presented during the sentencing.

Petak has three years and five days credit towards her six year sentence, and she has to pay a $500 fine and assessments state court records.

