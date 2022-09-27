ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four accused of drunk driving on U of I campus

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four Champaign men were arrested on the University of Illinois campus over the weekend after U of I Police officials said they were caught driving on campus while under the influence of alcohol.

All four were arrested separately from one another. One of them also had a loaded gun in his possession and another has a previous conviction for the same offense.

“We can’t relent in our enforcement of drunken driving violations,” said University Police Chief Alice Cary. “This is critical prevention work that saves the lives of our campus community members. A vehicle with a drunken driver behind the wheel is a deadly weapon that we need to get off the street.”

The four arrests happened between early Friday and early Sunday mornings.

Myles Glover-Napper, 26, was initially pulled over for driving at night without headlights, but was field tested and provided a breath-alcohol sample of 0.142, well over the legal limit of 0.08. Officers also found marijuana in Glover-Napper’s pocket as they arrested him.

Delano Richardson, 20, was also pulled over for driving at night without headlights and without one of his taillights. He too was field tested and provided a breath-alcohol sample of 0.153.

Bryan Olivar-Cortes, 21, was pulled over after officials said he drove straight through an intersection from a left turn-only lane, attracting the attention of officers. He provided a breath-alcohol sample of .134 and officers found a loaded gun in the glove compartment. Olivar-Cortes does not have a concealed carry permit.

Paul Craig, 47, was pulled over after officers saw his car repeatedly crossing the center line; he provided a breath-alcohol sample of 0.133. Officers also discovered that Craig had a previous conviction for DUI, had a revoked license and was also driving without insurance.

All four men were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition, three of them were charged with additional offenses: Glover-Napper for illegal possession of marijuana in a vehicle, Olivar-Cortes for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and improper lane usage and Craig for driving with a revoked license, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane usage.

In addition to being alert for impaired drivers, University Police officials said officers were active throughout the weekend enforcing alcohol-related ordinances. That included stopping students carrying open alcohol on public streets and sidewalks and checking Campustown bars for underage drinking violations.

Officials said University Police officers were not active in writing tickets for alcohol-related ordinance violations in the past. However, the renewed focus on alcohol enforcement comes as University Police prepares to assume primary jurisdiction of a portion of Campustown previously served by the Champaign Police Department; this area is home to several bars. The change officially takes effect on Oct. 1.

