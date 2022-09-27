Illinois Amish Heritage Center hosts groundbreaking

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) hosted a groundbreaking on Friday.

For the first time in over a century, IAHC began the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board members and descendants of the Herschberger-Miller family were charged with operating the plow.

This one-of-a-kind way of breaking the ground by horse-drawn plow was a common activity during the original barn’s era.

The original Herschberger-Miller barn constructed three miles west of Arthur in 1879 was dismantled in spring 2022. Now, it will call the IAHC campus home.

Other events include blacksmithing, glass blowing, rope making, a kiddie tractor pull, a petting zoo, pony cart rides, and more. Additionally, local Amish favorites were available for purchase.

A two-day public barn raising will be on Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call Cassie Yoder (217) 254-4012. Also, look for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center here and on their Facebook page.

