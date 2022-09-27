ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Tech Sponsor to Pay Fine for Fans Storming Field

By Joseph Salvador
 3 days ago

In the announcement, the school said it has received several calls asking how people can donate to help.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, the Big 12 announced that Texas Tech would be fined $50,000 for fans rushing the field Saturday after the team’s upset win over Texas. However, the school won’t be paying the fine thanks to the generous contributions of one of its sponsors .

City Bank will pay the fine levied by the Big 12, the school announced . In the release, the program also said that it received “numerous questions about donations towards the fine.”

“We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of Texas Tech Athletics,” director of athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We have passionate fans including our great partners at City Bank and their president Cory Newsom.”

The Red Raiders went into the game unranked and were considered massive underdogs against the then-No. 22 Longhorns, but they were able to come away with a 37–34 win in overtime—leading to pandemonium on the field.

“We support Texas Tech in their effort to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday environment for everyone involved,” Cory T. Newsom, City Bank’s President and CEO, said in the release. “We also recognize the level of excitement a victory over a long-time rival can have on the Texas Tech student body and fan base. We know that Kirby and the athletic department staff have a strong plan in place and will make any necessary adjustments to keep Jones Stadium a safe, but challenging place for our opponents to play. At the end of the day, we are proud of Texas Tech and proud supporters of our community.”

More CFB Coverage:

For more Texas Tech coverage, go to Red Raider Review .

