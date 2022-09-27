Naperville therapy dog visits Hyde Park elementary school students

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - It wasn't an ordinary day inside Miss Campbell's first grade classroom at Bret Harte Elementary School.

"Ok everyone, sit down. We have a very special guest today," she said.

As the students scurried in and found their desks, they noticed something sitting at the head of the class.

"Hi doggy," squealed one student. "He's so big," yelled another.

Aidan is a 12-year-old goldendoodle, who is also a therapy dog.

"He's dedicated his life to public service," said Samantha Kandah, Aidan's owner. "He visits sick children, people in the hospital and makes them feel better. He's a good dog."

"He's retired now, but he specializes in comfort, which means he works with children with cancer, he works with military vets with PTSD, and he also works with hospice patients," Kandah added.

Kandah took Aiden in for puppy training when he was 1. The trainer recognized something in his personality.

"He was destined to be a comfort dog. [The trainer said] she sees it every once in a while. He was obedient, he was emotional and he loves people," Kandah said.

Aidan worked at Edwards Hospital in Naperville for many years, where he comforted hospital patients.

Now, he has his own children's book called "Aidan, The Hugging Goldendoodle."

"During the pandemic, we couldn't go to hospitals, so we decided to share his stories in a children's book," she said. "It's all based on the dog. The writer and illustrator has known Aidan all his life, so they were able to capture his image, his essence, the way he performs his work."

The book describes Aidan's early years as a scared, lonely puppy in the city of Chicago. Aidan meets a kid who is also afraid and lonely. The two form an inseparable bond and explore the city together -- with Aidan comforting the youngster along the way.

The lesson learned is that children can be brave and overcome obstacles through the power of love from a devoted animal.

Through the book, and his personal appearances, Kandah said Aidan's mission is also to teach children kindness and compassion.

"Parents tell me Aidan has made their children so comfortable," Kandah said. "In the hospital, they are scared. When they are getting tests, Aidan waits in their bed and gives them kisses when they return. In classrooms, students line up to give him a hug. Kids who are usually scared of dogs love him."

Kandah recalled a time while she and Aidan were inside a store in downtown Naperville.

"One day we were shopping, and he left my side and ran up to this random woman," Kandah said. "He can sense sadness. He just left me, which he never does, and he went to hug her. She started crying. He knew. She said she lost her father the day before. When he sees a wheelchair, he runs up and puts his head in their lap."

For little ones at Harte Elementary school, it was a visit they won't soon forget. For Aiden, lots of kisses, a nap and a much deserved bowl of water is in order.

Over the years, the dog has visited with more than 200 people.

"He changes lives. He's a life that changes lives." she said.

"Aidan the Hugging Goldendoodle" is available here .

A second book, "Hugs for Heroes” is designed for military veterans and will be released as an e-book on Veterans Day. Kandah said they are also in the process of designing a children's Christmas book.

