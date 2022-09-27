ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Staying in a cozy, secluded cabin can be one of the best ways to vacation. They are the perfect vacation rentals for escaping everyday stress and connecting with nature

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state. The website states, "While some offer more of a glamping experience , perhaps providing the perfect place to disconnect from those electronic gadgets, others are rather luxurious with upscale features like hot tubs, game rooms, gourmet kitchens and more."

According to the list, the coziest cabin rental in Arizona is a cabin near Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce . The website explains:

"An original homesteader’s one-room cabin, Lyman’s Place was built in the early 20th century, but it’s been restored and refinished, ideal for a couples’ retreat or for a solo traveler. It sits on a 400-acre ranch against a backdrop of red cliffs, providing access to trails for hiking, mountain biking, and gorgeous views. It has a well-stocked kitchen, living and sleeping area in one room and includes great Wi-Fi."

The cabin rents for about $156 per night and is hosted by a superhost.

A listing for the rental can be found on AirBNB's website .

A full list of the coziest cabin AirBNBs can be found on Tips To Discover .

seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Arizona

Widely lauded as one of the best states for retirees, Arizona offers year-round sunshine, mild weather, and scenic desert landscape. It’s home to the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World and the only one located in the United States. Arizona is also one of only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time. So if you hate losing that extra hour of sleep, Arizona might be the perfect place for you!
azbigmedia.com

2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
AZFamily

Flooded today, for sale soon: Here’s how to spot a waterlogged vehicle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In the coming weeks, cars that were flooded during Hurricane Ian will begin to flood the market, even thousands of miles away in Arizona. “Conmen move these cars unfortunately to other parts of the country where maybe flood-damaged vehicles isn’t top of mind for used car shoppers,” said Carfax’s Emilie Voss.
AZFamily

With the monsoon ending, what’s ahead this winter?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that the monsoon is (nearly) over for the year, what can we expect this fall and winter?. The National Weather Service says this winter in Arizona is expected to be drier and warmer than normal as we continue in the La Nina pattern we’ve been in since 2020. In fact, they say there’s a 91% chance La Nina will continue in the northern hemisphere through November, and that chance drops to 54% for January through March.
AZFamily

See which Arizona restaurants made the Dirty Dining cut this week

Link between crime scene DNA and at-home test kits helped police catch Zombie Hunter. When police received the information, their detectives identified someone with the last name of Miller, who they had spoken to about the murders years prior. Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" says he was uncomfortable, unsure around...
12 News

California man dies in apparent boating accident in Arizona

PARKER, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating the death of a California man in an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona. Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement officials said deputies were called to investigate a boating collision around 7 a.m. Monday along the Parker Strip near the Arizona-California border.
