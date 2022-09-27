SUTTER CREEK - The Amador High varsity football won't be returning to the field this season, after the investigation into a "highly inappropriate chat thread" involving members of the team escalated, and some allegations were referred to law enforcement. The Amador County Unified School District made the announcement Monday after a September 17 chat thread the district calls "disturbing" was discovered. The district did not go into detail about the thread but some parents CBS13 spoke to said the chat had racial undertones.As a result, games, and practices were put on hold and three staff members were placed on administrative leave....

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO