Read full article on original website
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
South Placer Water Polo roundup: Lady Grizzlies and Eagles lead SFL, Roseville boys win four out of last five matches
League play is heating up for a plethora of boys’ and girls’ water polo teams from the south Placer area and a number of players are showing why they are some of the best in the Sac-Joaquin Section. Here is a look at how local teams and athletes...
goldcountrymedia.com
Youth football programs meet Saturday for backyard brawl
The varsity, junior varsity and freshmen football games between Folsom and Oak Ridge this week aren’t the only football games between the schools. The youth football programs, the Jr. Bulldogs and the Jr. Trojans, will meet Saturday at Oak Ridge High for the “Battle of the County Line,” an event sponsored by Vince Mini’s House of Pain, a local gym in the area.
goldcountrymedia.com
Bear River tops rival Colfax in pivotal volleyball league match
Rivalries always add fuel to the fire, and that was no exception Monday night as Bear River High School hosted Colfax in a battle of top-three volleyball teams in the Pioneer Valley League. The Bruin student section was alive and well as they watched their school pull away to a...
SBLive's Sac-Joaquin Section Fab 15 football rankings: No. 1 Folsom's win at De La Salle proves historical
The Sac-Joaquin Section is the second latest of the 10 in the state, and it is the largest in Northern California with 174 schools. So how does it size up in NorCal? Quite well, thank you very much. Folsom's body of work is considerable, including four CIF State championships since 2010 and beating ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Colfax's Gustavson breaks school record with 9-under 63
Sometimes, an athlete will have one of those days where everything goes right. That was the case last Tuesday, Sept. 20, for Colfax High School sophomore Melia Gustavson, who finished the first Pioneer Valley League girls golf tournament at 9 under par. The reigning PVL MVP shot a school-record 63...
Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools
Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said. Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Johnson Ranch plays home to Northern California's first professional pickleball tournament
Northern California had its first professional pickleball tournament last weekend with the Association of Pickleball Professionals Sacramento Open at Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville. The tournament lasted from Sept. 22 until Sunday and was played at the club’s new 24-court pickleball complex that opened back in May. The complex...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remainder of Amador High Varsity football season canceled as investigation into "disturbing" chat continues
SUTTER CREEK - The Amador High varsity football won't be returning to the field this season, after the investigation into a "highly inappropriate chat thread" involving members of the team escalated, and some allegations were referred to law enforcement. The Amador County Unified School District made the announcement Monday after a September 17 chat thread the district calls "disturbing" was discovered. The district did not go into detail about the thread but some parents CBS13 spoke to said the chat had racial undertones.As a result, games, and practices were put on hold and three staff members were placed on administrative leave....
KCRA.com
2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
Davis and Placer high schools ranked amongst top 100 in California
(KTXL) — Niche released its rankings for the top 100 best public high schools in California and Davis Senior High School and Granite Bay High School earned spots on that list. Davis Senior High was ranked 45th and Granite Bay High was ranked 62nd. Sacramento Country Day School also ranked as the 59th best private […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Merilyn Mae Fleming Lindbloom 8/23/1929 - 7/17/2022
Merilyn crossed the Jordan River in her sleep, welcomed by numerous friends and family on the other side. She was born in Pasadena, CA graduating from Pomona Highschool in 1947. She lived 45 years in Southern California where she earned her Nursing Degree in 1965; she continued her education in later years earning her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1988.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
goldcountrymedia.com
UC Master Gardeners of Placer County release 2023 calendar, gardening guide
More Americans than ever are turning to home gardens to help cut the cost of their food bill, and the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County have produced a calendar and gardening guide – “Garden Trends – Tips For Enhancing Your Space” – that will help even a novice gardener have success in their backyard.
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
Eater
Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall
We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Senior Health Fair, flu shot clinic has new location
The 30th annual Auburn Senior Health Fair and free flu shot clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a new location: Mount Vernon Grange Hall, 3185 Bell Road, in Auburn. For 30 years, the fair has provided an opportunity for seniors in Auburn...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
Mountain Democrat
Thunder in the Park roars into Cameron Park
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce for the annual Thunder in the Park Car Show featuring classic cars and trucks, live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, vendor booths and more at Cameron Park Lake. Pre-registration for those with pre-1974 classic cars who want to enter a vehicle closes...
Comments / 0