Sacramento, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Youth football programs meet Saturday for backyard brawl

The varsity, junior varsity and freshmen football games between Folsom and Oak Ridge this week aren’t the only football games between the schools. The youth football programs, the Jr. Bulldogs and the Jr. Trojans, will meet Saturday at Oak Ridge High for the “Battle of the County Line,” an event sponsored by Vince Mini’s House of Pain, a local gym in the area.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bear River tops rival Colfax in pivotal volleyball league match

Rivalries always add fuel to the fire, and that was no exception Monday night as Bear River High School hosted Colfax in a battle of top-three volleyball teams in the Pioneer Valley League. The Bruin student section was alive and well as they watched their school pull away to a...
COLFAX, CA
The Spun

Peja Stojakovic's Son, A Top Recruit, Is Down To 4 Schools

Peja Stojakovic's basketball legacy is being carried on by his son, Andrej. Andrej Stojokavic is a five-star recruit and No. 4-ranked small forward in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6-foot-6 forward from Carmichael, California's Jesuit High School has narrowed his collegiate options down to four schools....
CARMICHAEL, CA
FOX40

Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.  Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remainder of Amador High Varsity football season canceled as investigation into "disturbing" chat continues

SUTTER CREEK - The Amador High varsity football won't be returning to the field this season, after the investigation into a "highly inappropriate chat thread" involving members of the team escalated, and some allegations were referred to law enforcement. The Amador County Unified School District made the announcement Monday after a September 17 chat thread the district calls "disturbing" was discovered. The district did not go into detail about the thread but some parents CBS13 spoke to said the chat had racial undertones.As a result, games, and practices were put on hold and three staff members were placed on administrative leave....
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 fights at Mira Loma High School in Sacramento lead to lockdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two fights involving students at a Sacramento-area high school led to a temporary lockdown of campus, according to a letter sent to families. The letter by Mira Loma High School Principal Clete Purinton said both fights involved a response from law enforcement, the second one requiring a precautionary shelter-in-place until the situation de-escalated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Davis and Placer high schools ranked amongst top 100 in California

(KTXL) — Niche released its rankings for the top 100 best public high schools in California and Davis Senior High School and Granite Bay High School earned spots on that list. Davis Senior High was ranked 45th and Granite Bay High was ranked 62nd. Sacramento Country Day School also ranked as the 59th best private […]
DAVIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Merilyn Mae Fleming Lindbloom 8/23/1929 - 7/17/2022

Merilyn crossed the Jordan River in her sleep, welcomed by numerous friends and family on the other side. She was born in Pasadena, CA graduating from Pomona Highschool in 1947. She lived 45 years in Southern California where she earned her Nursing Degree in 1965; she continued her education in later years earning her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 1988.
PASADENA, CA
FOX40

One killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Sacramento Tuesday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. on 6th Avenue. According to police, once on scene officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and he was taken […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

Best New and Most Anticipated Sacramento Area Restaurants This Fall

We may be falling back into Sacramento’s autumnal rhythms — cue the shrinking lines at Gunther’s ice cream and the raining down of dappled leaves — but the city is also springing forward with a healthy crop of restaurant openings. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it does represent a smattering of exciting post-pandemic launches.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Senior Health Fair, flu shot clinic has new location

The 30th annual Auburn Senior Health Fair and free flu shot clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a new location: Mount Vernon Grange Hall, 3185 Bell Road, in Auburn. For 30 years, the fair has provided an opportunity for seniors in Auburn...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
KRON4 News

Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Mountain Democrat

Thunder in the Park roars into Cameron Park

Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce for the annual Thunder in the Park Car Show featuring classic cars and trucks, live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, vendor booths and more at Cameron Park Lake. Pre-registration for those with pre-1974 classic cars who want to enter a vehicle closes...
CAMERON PARK, CA

