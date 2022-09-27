Read full article on original website
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Jan. 6 was a pro-Trump insurrection and threat to democracy, N.J. residents say in new poll
More than half of New Jersey residents called the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump an insurrection and threat to democracy, according to a poll released Wednesday. That view was expressed by 56% in the Rutgers-Eagleton poll, including 51% of independents but only...
What happens to Social Security spousal benefits when living out of the U.S.?
Q. I live in Colombia, South America. We were married and living in the United States for 17 years. The marriage was registered at the Colombian consulate so it is also considered a marriage in Colombia. We have now divorced here in Colombia where the laws here indicate that once a couple is divorced, the spouse does not have the benefit of collecting the ex-spouses retirement funds. Since we are divorcing in Colombia, wouldn’t the laws of this country dictate the issue of Social Security benefits from an ex-spouse even if the benefits are from the U.S.?
