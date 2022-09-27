Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan named a national ‘Best of the Best’ LGBTQ-friendly campus
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has been named one of the country’s “Best of the Best” schools by Campus Pride for establishing a safe and welcoming campus for its LGBTQ community members. Campus Pride is a nonprofit that leads development and support programs on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Eric Lipson
ANN ARBOR – Longtime resident Eric Lipson is running for mayor against incumbent Christopher Taylor in the November general election. A native of Detroit, Lipson is an attorney. He previously ran several nonprofits, including Recycle Ann Arbor’s Reuse Center and the Inter-Cooperative Council student housing cooperative at the University of Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
The Oakland Press
Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan’s Mott named first ChildKind certified hospital in state
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is the first hospital in Michigan to be named named a ChildKind certified facility. ChildKind International is an organization that focuses on pediatric pain prevention and treatment by awarding certification to hospitals across the world that excel in the field.
ClickOnDetroit.com
COVID cases decline on University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus
ANN ARBOR – Cases of COVID-19 have decreased dramatically since the beginning of September, according to data released by the University of Michigan on Wednesday. The school updates its Ann Arbor Campus and Community COVID-19 Dashboard every Wednesday at 9 a.m. to share data from the week prior. According to the dashboard, total cases on campus the week ending Sept. 24 were 200, compared to 719 cases during the week ending Sept. 3.
University of Michigan president addresses antisemitic fliers found off-campus
ANN ARBOR, MI – University of Michigan officials this week addressed the swath of antisemitic fliers found distributed in front of several Ann Arbor homes ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. In response to the fliers, discovered Sunday, Sept. 25 on porches and driveways in off-campus neighborhoods,...
Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arab American News
Mayor Hammoud answers questions regarding statement on school and public libraries
DEARBORN — Tensions over calls to remove a number of books in Dearborn Public Schools libraries continued this week, with the city’s mayor chiming in and receiving both praise and anger over his comments. (An interview with Mayor Hammoud appears below.) The school district restricted access to seven...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Ann Arbor Democrat and Grass Lake Republican differ on abortion, guns
ANN ARBOR, MI — The race for Michigan’s 47th District state House seat is down to two candidates. Ann Arbor Democrat Carrie Rheingans and Republican Tina Bednarski-Lynch, a Grass Lake Township trustee in Jackson County, are facing off in the Nov. 8 election after prevailing in their respective August primaries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy ‘retaliation’
(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County mother sues Chippewa Valley school board over free speech
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother is suing the Chippewa Valley School Board after members of the board emailed the department of justice and her employer complaining about her behavior at school board meetings. At the height of the pandemic, school board meetings across the state became...
Michigan Cities That Are In The Top 100 Places To Live In U.S.
When it comes to living in the State of Michigan, we've got it pretty good. There's plenty of fun things to do all year long. Outside of outdoor activities on the water, on the slopes or on the trails, there are plenty of other factors that make Michigan a great place to live.
ClickOnDetroit.com
See ‘Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express’ at Concordia University Ann Arbor
Join the Concordia University Ann Arbor Theatre Department for a suspenseful and thrilling night of entertainment with their production of “Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Performances will take place across four days at the end of October at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did You Know 2 of America’s Best Cities For Coffee Are Located in Michigan
Coffee is essential part of morning routines for a large part of America. Whether we get up early and play barista for ourselves, or know someone who knows our daily order by heart, we all have a deeply personal appreciation and preference when it comes to our daily cup of joe.
Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
HometownLife.com
Meet the seven candidates running for Livonia's school board
On Nov. 8, voters in the Livonia Public Schools district will choose three board of education trustees. Superintendent Andrea Oquist reports to the school board members, who oversee the overall direction for the district. Trustees serve four-year terms and are paid $50 per meeting. Hometown Life sent each candidate a...
Public Service Student loans now tax-free in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Student loan relief just got a lot easier following an announcement today by the Lieutenant Governor that Public Service Loans will now be tax-free. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist made this announcement at Lansing Community College this morning. “We’re really working hard to provide relief and to make sure no person in […]
Comments / 0