Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Getting to know Ann Arbor mayoral candidate Eric Lipson

ANN ARBOR – Longtime resident Eric Lipson is running for mayor against incumbent Christopher Taylor in the November general election. A native of Detroit, Lipson is an attorney. He previously ran several nonprofits, including Recycle Ann Arbor’s Reuse Center and the Inter-Cooperative Council student housing cooperative at the University of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Street artist installs larger-than-life portraits of women-identified students on University of Michigan's campus

ANN ARBOR – New York-based street artist Tatyana Fazlalizadeh has installed several larger-than-life portraits on the facades of campus buildings at the University of Michigan of Black, brown, queer and women-identified students. Brooklyn’s Fazlalizadeh is an artist in residence at the U-M Institute for the Humanities. She created “To...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Bloomfield Hills dentist appointed to state dentistry board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the appointment of Bloomfield Hills resident Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, to the Michigan Board of Dentistry. Niazi is the owner, president, and dentist for Shakeel A. Niazi, DDS, P.C. He is also the founder and director of HUDA Charitable Volunteer Clinic, and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Michigan Dental School. He has a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Northwestern University Dental School, and holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Wayne State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan's Mott named first ChildKind certified hospital in state

ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is the first hospital in Michigan to be named named a ChildKind certified facility. ChildKind International is an organization that focuses on pediatric pain prevention and treatment by awarding certification to hospitals across the world that excel in the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

COVID cases decline on University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus

ANN ARBOR – Cases of COVID-19 have decreased dramatically since the beginning of September, according to data released by the University of Michigan on Wednesday. The school updates its Ann Arbor Campus and Community COVID-19 Dashboard every Wednesday at 9 a.m. to share data from the week prior. According to the dashboard, total cases on campus the week ending Sept. 24 were 200, compared to 719 cases during the week ending Sept. 3.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

Mayor Hammoud answers questions regarding statement on school and public libraries

DEARBORN — Tensions over calls to remove a number of books in Dearborn Public Schools libraries continued this week, with the city’s mayor chiming in and receiving both praise and anger over his comments. (An interview with Mayor Hammoud appears below.) The school district restricted access to seven...
starvedrock.media

Michigan mother sues school board over COVID-19 policy 'retaliation'

(The Center Square) – After Sandra Hernden voiced her opinion to the Chippewa Valley School District school board, she says the district retaliated. Now she’s suing the district with help from the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights. Her request in damages if successful, is a public apology and one dollar.
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Join the book brigade, the human chain moving books to new Ypsilanti-area library

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - People power will fill the shelves of the Ypsilanti District Library’s newest branch. With just weeks to go before it officially opens, YDL officials are calling for volunteers to join the “book brigade” — a human chain that will move books and DVDs between the old, one-room library and the new Superior branch up the street at 1900 Harris Road in Superior Township.
YPSILANTI, MI
HometownLife.com

Meet the seven candidates running for Livonia's school board

On Nov. 8, voters in the Livonia Public Schools district will choose three board of education trustees. Superintendent Andrea Oquist reports to the school board members, who oversee the overall direction for the district. Trustees serve four-year terms and are paid $50 per meeting. Hometown Life sent each candidate a...
LIVONIA, MI
WLNS

Public Service Student loans now tax-free in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Student loan relief just got a lot easier following an announcement today by the Lieutenant Governor that Public Service Loans will now be tax-free. Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist made this announcement at Lansing Community College this morning. “We’re really working hard to provide relief and to make sure no person in […]
MICHIGAN STATE

