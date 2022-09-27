Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer announces $21.55 million blight elimination program for communities, economy
LANSING, Mich. – Friday, Gov. Whitmer announced $21.55 million in funding for a competitive grant program to address vacant, abandoned, and deteriorated properties across Michigan that will be administered by the State Land Bank Authority (SLBA). Officials say the SLBA works to create a positive economic impact on Michigan...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan sends help to Florida for hurricane recovery
LANSING, Michigan (WPBN/WGTU) -- Businesses and organizations are sending workers south to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also preparing the Michigan National Guard. Governor Whitmer said several utility companies have deployed crews to Florida, others are also on standby to assist. Additional resources will be sent...
UpNorthLive.com
New legislation boosts budget for 'back road' patrols
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has a lot of so-called "back roads.” Law enforcement calls them secondary roads. They don't get as much attention to maintain them or to patrol them. But as of Tuesday, that is changing. "Miles and miles. I can't give you a number...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Juvenile detention center closing raises questions for sheriff's office
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan juvenile detention center is closing its doors this week. A shocking decision, catching at least one law enforcement agency using the facility off guard. Starting October 2, there will be 24 juvenile detention centers in the state of Michigan as the Roscommon...
UpNorthLive.com
New tolling systems in place at international bridge crossings from Michigan to Ontario
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The agencies in charge of two international bridge crossings on the Michigan-Ontario border unveiled new tolling systems Wednesday. Officials said the upgrades will help move traffic and improve customer service. Under a $9.3 million contract, the previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International...
UpNorthLive.com
Absentee ballots already on the way to Michigan voters
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In less than six weeks, voters will head to the polls in the midterm elections to decide amongst other issues, who Michigan's next governor will be. But while election day is still a way off, voters can actually start casting ballots as early as Thursday.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prep community for Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — 12 Michigan American Red Cross volunteers have their boots on the ground in Florida, ready to help the community respond to the expected devastation following the touchdown of Hurricane Ian. Two of the volunteers are from Southwest Michigan, according to Adam Castle, Executive Director of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Grant program allocates more than $21M to get rid of blight
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- More than $21 million in grant funds is being dispersed across Michigan to get rid of blight. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the grants Friday which will focus on revitalizing communities. The governor’s 2023 fiscal year budget included $75 million in blight elimination funds to aid in...
UpNorthLive.com
Manistee County to start fixing early childcare gaps
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --The need for affordable childcare is already being addressed here in northern Michigan. People from across Manistee County were invited to a townhall Wednesday evening held by the Manistee Community Foundation. In a room packed with people looking for a solution, the Manistee Community Foundation presented...
UpNorthLive.com
What you need to know for deer hunting season
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Archery deer hunting season is set to begin Saturday and experts are reminding hunters of safety precautions, new online tools and new state rules. Archery season begins October 1 and continues through November 14. Where to hunt: DNR maps out land boundaries with online tool. Regular firearm...
UpNorthLive.com
Student loan relief will be tax-free in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders eligible for relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UpNorthLive.com
Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in North Carolina are stepping up to help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the...
UpNorthLive.com
Florida residents face power outages, heavy damage as Hurricane Ian slams southwest coast
WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 2.5 million people were urged to evacuate before Hurricane Ian hit Florida but many of those who live just outside evacuation zones decided to stay, sheltering in place, hoping to weather the storm. The National Desk spoke with some of those residents who say...
UpNorthLive.com
Possible frost/freeze conditions across areas in northern Michigan
Showers will slowly diminish with time Wednesday as high pressure builds in ending the recent stretch of rain. A cold night Wednesday night as skies clear and winds die off with frost/freeze conditions for parts of Northern Michigan. WEDNESDAY: Showers continue into Wednesday morning but drier air works in and...
UpNorthLive.com
Weighing the pros and cons of electric school buses
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Electric vehicles are making headlines as a way to save money on fuel and cut down on pollution. One northern Michigan school district is at the head of the class when it comes to testing out electric buses and another district is ready to join the trend.
UpNorthLive.com
Kmart development vote pending on public hearing
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An unexpected outcome at Tuesday night's Acme Township Board of Trustees meeting. A decision was expected to be made on a planned development application to turn the former Kmart and Tom's Food Market buildings on US-31 into a mixed-use development. However, no vote was...
UpNorthLive.com
Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
UpNorthLive.com
Nice dry weather on the way closing out rainy days for now
Today we can expect some nice dry weather as high-pressure stalls out over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will range from 59-64 degrees today with mostly sunny skies and calm winds. The rest of the week remains dry as we head into the weekend Our next changes for rain arrive in the middle of next week with temperatures staying just at or slightly above average.
Comments / 0