Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan sends help to Florida for hurricane recovery

LANSING, Michigan (WPBN/WGTU) -- Businesses and organizations are sending workers south to help with Hurricane Ian recovery. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also preparing the Michigan National Guard. Governor Whitmer said several utility companies have deployed crews to Florida, others are also on standby to assist. Additional resources will be sent...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

New legislation boosts budget for 'back road' patrols

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan has a lot of so-called "back roads.” Law enforcement calls them secondary roads. They don't get as much attention to maintain them or to patrol them. But as of Tuesday, that is changing. "Miles and miles. I can't give you a number...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Juvenile detention center closing raises questions for sheriff's office

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan juvenile detention center is closing its doors this week. A shocking decision, catching at least one law enforcement agency using the facility off guard. Starting October 2, there will be 24 juvenile detention centers in the state of Michigan as the Roscommon...
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Absentee ballots already on the way to Michigan voters

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In less than six weeks, voters will head to the polls in the midterm elections to decide amongst other issues, who Michigan's next governor will be. But while election day is still a way off, voters can actually start casting ballots as early as Thursday.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grant program allocates more than $21M to get rid of blight

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- More than $21 million in grant funds is being dispersed across Michigan to get rid of blight. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the grants Friday which will focus on revitalizing communities. The governor’s 2023 fiscal year budget included $75 million in blight elimination funds to aid in...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Manistee County to start fixing early childcare gaps

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --The need for affordable childcare is already being addressed here in northern Michigan. People from across Manistee County were invited to a townhall Wednesday evening held by the Manistee Community Foundation. In a room packed with people looking for a solution, the Manistee Community Foundation presented...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

What you need to know for deer hunting season

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Archery deer hunting season is set to begin Saturday and experts are reminding hunters of safety precautions, new online tools and new state rules. Archery season begins October 1 and continues through November 14. Where to hunt: DNR maps out land boundaries with online tool. Regular firearm...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Student loan relief will be tax-free in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michiganders will not have to pay state or federal taxes on federal loan forgiveness. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday that student loan relief would not be treated as taxable income. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders eligible for relief will not owe any state taxes for receiving benefits...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Blood donation centers gear up to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in North Carolina are stepping up to help support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Right now, The Blood Connection is asking for donations because it's trying to replenish its supply. We’re asking community blood donors to kind of take this as one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Possible frost/freeze conditions across areas in northern Michigan

Showers will slowly diminish with time Wednesday as high pressure builds in ending the recent stretch of rain. A cold night Wednesday night as skies clear and winds die off with frost/freeze conditions for parts of Northern Michigan. WEDNESDAY: Showers continue into Wednesday morning but drier air works in and...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Weighing the pros and cons of electric school buses

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Electric vehicles are making headlines as a way to save money on fuel and cut down on pollution. One northern Michigan school district is at the head of the class when it comes to testing out electric buses and another district is ready to join the trend.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Kmart development vote pending on public hearing

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An unexpected outcome at Tuesday night's Acme Township Board of Trustees meeting. A decision was expected to be made on a planned development application to turn the former Kmart and Tom's Food Market buildings on US-31 into a mixed-use development. However, no vote was...
ACME TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
TEXAS STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Nice dry weather on the way closing out rainy days for now

Today we can expect some nice dry weather as high-pressure stalls out over the Great Lakes. Temperatures will range from 59-64 degrees today with mostly sunny skies and calm winds. The rest of the week remains dry as we head into the weekend Our next changes for rain arrive in the middle of next week with temperatures staying just at or slightly above average.
ENVIRONMENT

