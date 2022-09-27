Read full article on original website
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WCNC
Come in and relax at Replay Brewing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a new hot spot in the Fort Mill, SC - the Kingsley area that people just love to frequent. It’s called Replay Brewing. Here with more are Jason and Leah Tellier owners of Replay Brewing. They invite you to come and enjoy craft...
WCNC
Get a vanity that fits your style and bathroom space
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. When it comes to luxury vanities, no one wants to wait on supply chain slowdowns or shipping delays. The good news is with Vanderloc you don't have to. Vanderloc builds their custom-made luxury bath vanities right here in the Charlotte allowing you to get your vanity made and delivered in just thirty days. Crafted with you in mind, they're designed to be functional and elegant.
WCNC
The 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk is right around the corner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Charlotte (dsagreatercharlotte.org) is uniting for a common cause to raise funds at the 2022 Greater Charlotte Buddy Walk. Whether you have Down syndrome, know someone who does, or just want to show your support, take the first step and donate or register today! The "Buddy Walk" is October 15th and UNC Charlotte's stadium.
WCNC
Take a trip to Waxhaw
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a new city in North Carolina to explore, head out to Waxhaw! Mayor Ron Pappas showed our host Mia Atkins around town to see all it has to offer. There’s so much to see! Including the Duncan McDonald House right next door to the water tank in Waxhaw. It was built in 1888, and you may even catch the mayor there as he works out of there sometimes!
lakenormanpublications.com
Burger place, local coffee shop add to downtown offerings
MOORESVILLE – Several new ventures are now active on Main Street. In recent weeks, two new businesses – Bae’s Burgers and Summit Coffee – opened in the town’s downtown corridor and Christ Community Church breathed new life into long-vacant anchor space at an older shopping center.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius, Huntersville getting transformational breweries
One brewery expansion that has been in the works for five years appears to still be a ways away. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery planned for Cornelius will be the centerpiece of a conjoined two-part development in the northeast corner of town, but construction has yet to commence. OMB, the county’s first brewery with its ever-bustling south Charlotte location, purchased the former MacLean-Curtis Screw property in 2017.
WCNC
Latin American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte (LACCC)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now is a great time to call the Queen City home. There is so much happening, as the city grows and bursts at the seams. Here to talk to us about the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and ProForma Think Ink is Erlan Martinez. Fostering the...
corneliustoday.com
Nina’s Boutique leaving Birkdale Village
Sept. 28. By TL Bernthal. Nina’s Boutique announced today it will be moving to the retail area of Antiquity in Cornelius. The store’s last day at Birkdale Village in Huntersville will be Jan. 15. The boutique opened there in September 2019 under a temporary license agreement, and it...
WCNC
Have your Christmas lights put up by the pros
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Are you counting down the days to "deck the halls"? The Squeegee Pros can do it ALL when it comes to Holiday Lights. Their trained professionals work with you to design a custom lighting plan, and handle the entire process, from installation to take down. You can't beat that. They even help you when it comes to storing the lights...that goes for homeowners *and businesses.
lakenormanpublications.com
Clothing, accessory boutique opens in downtown space
HUNTERSVILLE – Huntersville’s first-ever downtown boutique is set to open, giving locals a place to stroll in and shop in the heart of town. The Elizabeth Steele Boutique is located directly across from town hall in the former Nationwide Insurance office at Guignard Gardens. Its position halfway between Neighborhood Café and Slice House Pizza puts its door on a busy section of sidewalk fronting Huntersville-Concord Road. Shoppers will find both men and women’s clothing, accessories like hats, sunglasses and jewelry, and even seasonal footwear and swimwear.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
Despite weather, Disney on Ice not canceled leaving some ticketholders frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Disney on Ice ticket holders are upset after the show at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte was not canceled despite severe weather. North Carolina was placed under a State of Emergency on Wednesday ahead of Ian's arrival. According to two people who WCNC Charlotte spoke with,...
WCNC
Diaper Duty Myths
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Diaper duty doesn’t always go to plan. In fact, more than 50% of parents find changing time to be a source of anxiety and stress, with 9 out of 10 parents claiming they frequently experience a diaper-related disaster at changing time. While apocalyptic diaper blowouts may not occur daily, the root of parental poo trauma stems from a multitude of stink triggers:
Keeping food in your fridge safe during a power outage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If your power goes out, you want to make sure the food in your fridge is still safe to eat so you don't get sick. According to the FDA, you should keep your fridge and freezer doors closed for as long as possible. You can keep dry or block ice in your fridge to help keep food cold for longer.
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
Floods historically cause the most damage in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — As Hurricane Ian heads toward Charlotte with potential wind gusts of up to 50 mph, historical data show few hurricanes and tropical storms have hit the area with maximum wind speeds that high. In fact, public records identify only eight since 1900 that have reached those speeds.
WCNC
Mitey Riders help kids with special needs, offering therapeutic horseback riding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harry Swimmer started Mitey Riders years ago when he met a girl in a wheelchair. He wondered how she would feel if she could ride a horse, and that's where it all began. Today, Mitey Riders offers therapeutic horseback riding to kids with special needs. According...
WCNC
Joe Maus Automotive 2022 Celebrity Golf tournament is fast approaching
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we talked about one of Eugene's favorite topics, golf!. We are now counting down the days to the Joe Maus Automotive 2022 Celebrity Golf Tournament. India Wiggins from Joe Maus Automotive walked us through all the details. The Joe Maus Automotive group will keep...
WCNC
Potato Gnocchi is on the menu
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're joined in the kitchen by our good friend Chef Jack from StringBean in Belmont. Today he is making a traditional dish Potato Gnocchi. Here are the ingredients and instructions. Ingredients:. -1 pound mashed potatoes. -2 cups white wheat flour (AP flour will work...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens first Charlotte location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mark your calendars! On Friday, Sept. 30, Dave's Hot Chicken is opening its first Charlotte location in Plaza Midwood. What began as a pursuit by four friends to create the perfect hot chicken in a parking lot in East Hollywood became almost an overnight success. Today, Dave's Hot Chicken has location across the U.S. as well as in Canada.
WCNC
