Owego, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
BATH, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Owego, NY
City
Endicott, NY
Endicott, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nichols, NY
Owego, NY
Crime & Safety
Nichols, NY
Crime & Safety
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made in robbery on North Meadow Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested after a robbery attempt on North Meadow Street in Ithaca during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a press release from Sgt. Jacob Allard, police said they were called to a business in the 200 block of North Meadow Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County

A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Probation Violators Receive Prison Time

Two people have been re-sentenced to one to three years in state prison after violating terms of their probation for crimes committed earlier this year. According to the district attorney's office, Jennifer M. Taylor of Binghamton and Tyquawn Terry of Johnson City both were re-sentenced to state prison after they violated probation terms.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves

Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Teenager Arrested, Charged with DWI After Incident in May

A teenager is arrested and charged after an incident in Franklin in May. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-car crash in Franklin on the morning of May 28th. An investigation revealed the driver was William Mettler III, 18, of Franklin. Mettler was taken to...
FRANKLIN, NY

