whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Woman arrested for attempted robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been arrested after she attempted to steal property from an Ithaca business before fleeing the scene, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jennifer Conkin, 48, of Ithaca, was arrested on September 29, 2022, after police responded to the 200 block of N Meadow Street for a report of […]
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Man arrested for domestic incident, injuring police officer
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is facing felony charges after he injured a police officer that was attempting to arrest him for a domestic incident that occurred earlier this week, according to the Bath Police Department. According to the Bath Police Department, Derrick Mack-Vasquez was wanted for a domestic dispute incident that occurred on […]
Elmira man arrested and charged with kidnapping child
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested Friday afternoon after police suspected them of kidnapping a child. According to police, Kyle Hammond, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Police say that around 3 p.m. on Friday, […]
Arrest made in robbery on North Meadow Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was arrested after a robbery attempt on North Meadow Street in Ithaca during the early hours of Thursday morning. In a press release from Sgt. Jacob Allard, police said they were called to a business in the 200 block of North Meadow Street around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County
A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
Two sentenced to prison for parole violations
A Binghamton woman and a Johnson City man were sentenced to prison today after they each violated their own probation.
whcuradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Probation Violators Receive Prison Time
Two people have been re-sentenced to one to three years in state prison after violating terms of their probation for crimes committed earlier this year. According to the district attorney's office, Jennifer M. Taylor of Binghamton and Tyquawn Terry of Johnson City both were re-sentenced to state prison after they violated probation terms.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Otego man accused of breaking into home and setting a fire
New York State Police have arrested an Otego man on burglary and arson charges.
Name released of victim in fatal Endicott house fire
On September 28th, the Village of Endicott Fire and Police Departments responded to a fatal house fire at 100 Taylor Avenue.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise
Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
Rexer turns down plea deal for attempted arson and conspiracy
A former Endicott karate instructor has turned down a plea bargain to settle charges that he tried hire someone to burn down the home of his children's grandparents.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Anthony Nieves
Anthony Nieves is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Nieves has violated his probation. Nieves was convicted of criminal contempt in the first degree. Nieves is 33 years old. Nieves has black hair and brown eyes. Nieves is 5’8″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. The last...
whcuradio.com
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Endicott Police Release Name of Woman Who Died in House Fire
Although the cause of a fatal fire in Endicott remains under investigation, authorities have released the identity of the person who died as a result of the blaze. According to village police chief Patrick Garey, the victim of the fire at 100 Taylor Avenue has been identified as June Kimble.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Teenager Arrested, Charged with DWI After Incident in May
A teenager is arrested and charged after an incident in Franklin in May. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-car crash in Franklin on the morning of May 28th. An investigation revealed the driver was William Mettler III, 18, of Franklin. Mettler was taken to...
