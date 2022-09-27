Autumn Attractions: Kenova’s Pumpkin House

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Kenova’s Pumpkin House is among the most popular tourist spots in the Tri-State area of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Each fall, the Pumpkin House is put on display as part of the Ceredo-Kenova (C-K) AutumnFest .

The tradition began in 1978 when Ric Griffith decorated his porch with four carved pumpkins, one representing each member of his family. By 1981, the tradition evolved beyond a family count and instead became a mission to fill the entire porch with pumpkins. Ten years later, the Griffith family moved into the residence known today as the “Pumpkin House,” located at 748 Beech St. The Griffiths’ display grew larger and larger each year, surpassing the height of the porch roof and the house roof!

Aside from fall fun, Kenova’s Pumpkin House is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places . The property was once owned by Joseph Miller, who served as the IRS Commissioner under President Grover Cleveland. The former president once visited Miller at the home, a huge moment in local history.

Over the years, the number of pumpkins displayed at the Pumpkin House has increased from 500 … to 1,000 … to 2,000 … to 3,000! Today, about 30,000 visitors come to see Kenova’s pumpkin display .

The C-K AutmunFest is scheduled for Oct. 21-30, with the Pumpkin House set to be fully displayed by Oct. 27. Click here to learn more information about the property and Kenova’s pumpkin display tradition.

