ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint

Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven

Police said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news briefing Friday to give the update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Naugatuck police ask public for help to identify burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Southington Liquor Store

Police are looking for the person who robbed a Southington liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday night and they said there were other similar armed robberies as well. Officers responded to Wine Works at 1700 West St, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the burglary,. Just before they responded, Southington police...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Waterbury Hospital#Colonial Grocer#Colonial Avenue
NBC Connecticut

Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield

Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
fox61.com

Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
WILLINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy