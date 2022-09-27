Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint
Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in 2017 Fatal Hit-and-Run in New Haven
Police said they have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in 2017 that killed a 38-year-old woman. New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson and New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker held a news briefing Friday to give the update on the investigation into the Sept. 23, 2017, hit-and-run death of Shaneka Woods.
Naugatuck police ask public for help to identify burglary suspects
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck police have released surveillance footage of two recent burglaries and are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects. Police said on Sept. 20 just before 4 a.m., Vape Rite at 423 North Main Street was burglarized by two suspects who entered the store after breaking the front glass door. A third suspect stayed in the getaway vehicle which police said appeared to be a black Chevy Malibu. Money from both the register and back store room was stolen along with a box of wrappers.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Southington Liquor Store
Police are looking for the person who robbed a Southington liquor store at gunpoint Wednesday night and they said there were other similar armed robberies as well. Officers responded to Wine Works at 1700 West St, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the burglary,. Just before they responded, Southington police...
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Driver Who Flashed High Beams At Patrol Cruiser In Darien Charged With DWI, Police Say
This story has been updated. A Fairfield County man was nabbed for alleged DUI after flashing his bright lights at a passing police cruiser. The incident took place in Darien around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on Ledge Road. According to Sgt. Dan Skoumbros, of the Darien Police, a Darien...
Eyewitness News
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces a number of charges for causing a crash that left pedestrians hurt on Route 8 in Watertown Thursday night. Jason Torsiello, 44, of Harwinton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, and two counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
Bridgeport police: Man stole cellphone from 11-year-old girl
The incident happened in the area of Pearl and East Main streets.
NBC Connecticut
Police Search Pond in Connection to Town Green Homicide in Enfield
Several police agencies are searching a pond in Enfield in connection to the recent death of a man whose body was found in the gazebo of the town green. A pedestrian who was walking near the town green saw a man's body in the gazebo and officers determined the man died in an apparent homicide, police said. The man has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Kennedy.
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in South Windsor
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in South Windsor Friday morning. Police said a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle were involved in a crash at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at 3:30 a.m. and the motorcyclist has died. Sullivan Avenue will be closed at Rye Street and detours are in...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID 84-Year-Old Man Who Died After Being Hit By Motorcycle in Stamford
An 84-year-old Stamford man has died after he was hit by a motorcycle Wednesday night and the motorcyclist was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, according to police. Police responded to Courtland Avenue near Seaton Road in Stamford around 7:20 p.m. after receiving reports that a pedestrian...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Armed robber strikes Wine Works in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a liquor store on Wednesday night. Officers were dispatched to the Wine Works on West Street at 7:30 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. On their way to the scene, responding officers were made aware that Southington police […]
fox61.com
Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
NBC Connecticut
Police, Firefighters Investigate Reports of Explosions on Asylum Street in Hartford
Police and firefighters have responded to 55 Asylum St. in Hartford to investigate reports of explosions. Fire officials said the explosions appear to be consumer-grade fireworks. There is a report of a broken window at a barber shop. Fire officials said the area has been secured, Hartford Police and fire...
Eyewitness News
Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion case where suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fourth and final arrest was made in a home invasion case that involved the suspects wearing fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Police said they arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. The home invasion happened at 494 Naugatuck Ave. in Milford back on Jan. 10, 2022. The...
