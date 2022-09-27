ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game

Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
IOWA CITY, IA
MLive.com

Iowa coach compares Michigan matchup to an NFL playoff game

The 2021 Big Ten championship was playing on a large monitor inside the Iowa football facility on Tuesday afternoon. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he wasn’t trying to shame his players. The screen will cycle through three or four recent Michigan games this week in preparation for Saturday’s matchup.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa names honorary captain for Week 5 bout versus Michigan

Iowa football hosts Michigan in a rematch of the 2021 B1G Championship on Saturday. The program announced its honorary captain for the bout Thursday afternoon. Brad Banks, the legendary Iowa quarterback and 2002 AP Player of the Year, earned the nod. The former first-team All-B1G selection should earn a heavy ovation from the Hawkeye faithful.
IOWA CITY, IA

