saturdaytradition.com
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
Jim Harbaugh issues warning about Iowa game
Jim Harbaugh is not messing around ahead of Saturday’s game at Iowa. Harbaugh knows just how dangerous the Hawkeyes can be at home. He brought an undefeated team to Kinnick Stadium in 2016 and lost 14-13 to the Hawkeyes. This year, the Wolverines are 4-0, and Harbaugh wants his team to be on high alert ahead of the game.
MLive.com
Iowa coach compares Michigan matchup to an NFL playoff game
The 2021 Big Ten championship was playing on a large monitor inside the Iowa football facility on Tuesday afternoon. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said he wasn’t trying to shame his players. The screen will cycle through three or four recent Michigan games this week in preparation for Saturday’s matchup.
Kirk Ferentz Reveals If He's Out For Revenge Against Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines put it on Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes in last year's Big Ten Championship game. It was a 39-point beatdown in Lucas Oil Stadium for Jim Harbaugh and Co. on the way to the school's first ever College Football Playoff. When asked if he had revenge...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa names honorary captain for Week 5 bout versus Michigan
Iowa football hosts Michigan in a rematch of the 2021 B1G Championship on Saturday. The program announced its honorary captain for the bout Thursday afternoon. Brad Banks, the legendary Iowa quarterback and 2002 AP Player of the Year, earned the nod. The former first-team All-B1G selection should earn a heavy ovation from the Hawkeye faithful.
