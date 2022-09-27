ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Hy-Vee helping provide 1 million meals for Florida hurricane victims

Hy-Vee, Inc. on Friday deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hy-Vee employees departed this morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals, according to a release from the supermarket chain.
FLORIDA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and forecasters said the heavily populated Fort Myers area could be inundated by a storm surge of up to 18 feet (5.5 meters)
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy