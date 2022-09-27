Read full article on original website
Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November's election.
New York Republican, Conservative parties challenge parts of absentee ballot process
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York state Conservative and Republican parties are among the plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit this week in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County challenging parts of the state's absentee ballot process. "What it's about is simply a major concern that the Democratic Party is attempting...
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war. Newsom signed...
Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big
Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
'It's a numbers game' in NY-21 as voters weigh Stefanik, Castelli
Note: This is the second installment of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican Party earlier this month. New Yorkers in the 21st Congressional District, represented by Republican Elise Stefanik, have continued to support the congresswoman as she's moved politically farther to the right since taking office in 2015.
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
Indigenous leaders discuss representation, community issues with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke
DALLAS — Early voting in Texas begins on Oct. 24 and organizations are doing their part to inform communities about the candidates. Democracy is Indigenous DFW gathered in a traditional way with American Indian leaders and invited gubernatorial candidates. “It is the Caddo way, that if this was a...
New York's new ethics commission faces daunting task
Ethics charges continued to be exchanged in the race for governor on Thursday, with Rep. Lee Zeldin once again criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a campaign donor having business before the state. At the same time, Democrats continued to press Zeldin over a failed effort by Republicans to give him...
New York Republicans offer competing plan for home energy prices
New York Republican lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled a package of proposals meant to contain sharply rising home energy costs this year ahead of a winter that's expected to see skyrocketing utility bills. The lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Jake Ashby and state Senate candidate Richard Amedure, want...
Siena poll: Hochul holds 17-point lead over Zeldin
Democrats are dominating all of the contested statewide races in New York, with the incumbent candidates holding double-digit percentage point advantages over their Republican challengers, a Siena College poll released Wednesday found. Voters continue to be anxious about the economy and, more recently, threats to democracy outpacing concerns around crime,...
New York man to help Hurricane Ian survivors cope with mental health trauma
As Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, one upstate man is answering a call to action and heading down to the Sunshine State to assist those in need. This comes as the American Red Cross is sending more volunteers to help in disaster relief efforts. Joseph DeCaro, a disaster mental health lead for the Red Cross, is one of them.
Hurricane Ian impacting New York natives in Florida
Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Others are waiting it out, preparing for the storm to hit their area. Two families who moved to Florida within the last two years and they said they didn't know what to expect since this is the first major hurricane that hit the state since they moved.
Live Updates: North Carolina feeling impacts as Ian moves through the state
After causing widespread devastation in Florida, Ian regained strength and made a second landfall Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane with winds at 85 mph. North Carolina is next along the storm's path. The Tar Heel state is already feeling the impact and state officials are...
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Fort Hood soldier facing 6 years in prison for selling fentanyl to undercover Austin police
FORT HOOD, Texas — Authorities are cracking down on the deadly opioid fentanyl, which has caused a spike in overdose deaths across the state. A Fort Hood soldier was sentenced to six years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas.
Lawmaker calls for energy assistance fund for New Yorkers
A home energy assistance fund should be created to help New Yorkers pay what are expected to be spiking utility bills this winter, state Assemblyman Billy Jones on Thursday said. Jones, a Democratic lawmaker from the North Country region, proposed the creation of a fund meant to aid middle-income and...
Proposal would exempt shipping, delivery fees from sales tax in New York
Shipping and delivery fees would be exempt from state sales tax collections in New York under a measure proposed Friday by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. The bill is meant to help combat rising prices due to inflation, Santabarbara said. “During these times of inflation and rising costs on many essential...
Officials report Texas trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during car search
SAN ANTONIO — Texas has been rattled with cases of fentanyl overdoses and accidental exposures, leading government officials and law enforcement agencies to call for action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to rid Texas of this potent drug has enacted many agencies and organizations to step up their efforts in educating the public, apprehending drug traffickers behind the opioid's uptick and stopping the distribution altogether. Although some have criticized Abbott for his approach to dealing with this crisis, it’s collectively understood how dangerous this drug can be.
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
