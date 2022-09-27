Read full article on original website
coloradoboulevard.net
Arcadia and South Pasadena Middle Schools Excel!
The U.S. Department of Education has recognized the academic excellence of South Pasadena Middle School (South Pasadena Unified School District) and the Foothills Middle School (Arcadia Unified School District) as “Exemplary High Performing Schools”. By Jerry Friedman. The category of ‘high-performing school’ is based on the results of...
South Pasadena News
SPHS Teacher Rama Kadri Honored | SPUSD Snapshot
Congratulations to SPHS English teacher Rama Kadri who received the 2022 University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award. An “Outstanding Educator” thoughtfully approaches instruction, shares an infectious love for learning, and cares for students both inside and outside of the classroom. Ms. Kadri teaches 9th grade English and AP Literature. She also serves as the advisor for the Peer Mediation Program and the SPHS Anti Bias Club.
Long Beach community members upset after proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
LAUSD, teachers union reach agreement regarding 'optional' instructional days
The LAUSD and its teachers union have reached an agreement over four optional instructional days that were added to the academic calendar in an effort to recoup learning lost during the pandemic.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood Unified plans to close five additional schools due to declining enrollment
Tensions continue to flare between parents, stakeholders, community members and County Administrators as they continue to demand local control of Inglewood and Oakland Unified School District’s be returned to voters during a recent Los Angeles County Board of Education (LACOE) meeting held Sept. 21. Oakland community groups joined with...
South Pasadena News
Perfect Scores | SPHS Students Update
South Pasadena Unified School District congratulates SPHS juniors Ryan Estanislao and Keeran Murray, and 2022 SPHS graduate Chun Hei Lincoln Lam for each earning a perfect score on the Computer Science college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam in spring 2022. These three are among only 369 students worldwide to earn the distinction on this particular exam in 2022.
LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal ruling in challenge to student COVID vaccine mandate
The Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed not to appeal a ruling challenging its student vaccine mandate.
South Pasadena News
Rose Parade 2023 | Tournament of Roses Announces Float Judges
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® has selected Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga as judges for the 2023 Float Awards sponsored by FTD. This year’s judges bring unique perspectives on parades and floral presentations. Nicole is the Telleen/Jorgensen Director of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena. Jennie was a four-time television producer of the Rose Parade on broadcast partner KTLA and is currently Director of Programming at Boston Globe Media. Lois is the owner of Lois Hiranaga Floral Design, specializing in destination wedding florals, lobby & resort flowers, convention florals and private residence interiorscape.
Some Long Beach Unified students struggling through latest heatwave without air conditioning
As sweltering heat continues to bake the Southland, some students have been forced to sit through class without any relief in Long Beach, due to aging campuses and lack of air conditioning. On Tuesday, temperatures reached nearly 90 degrees, creating uncomfortable classroom conditions for dozens of students. Some parents, concerned with the wellbeing of their children have addressed these issues with Long Beach Unified School District. "Sometimes she'll tell me she gets a headache at lunch or she doesn't feel good," said Rachee Tovias, the mother of a Patrick Henry Elementary School student, who has resorted to taking her daughter out of school...
South Pasadena News
Walk or Bike to School Day October 5
Lace up your sneakers or strap on your helmet for Walk or Bike to School Day. Join the youth of South Pasadena as they participate in the annual Walk or Bike to School event. The program will take place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The event’s goal is to raise awareness on the positive impact walking or riding your bike to school has on children and communities.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Academy Middle School Lockdown Lifted
The Los Angeles Academy Middle School was locked down just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the LA School Police Department announced on Twitter. The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call about a threat phoned into the school just before 1:30 p.m. No details about the threat were immediately available.
scvnews.com
Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly
We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
South Pasadena News
Holiday Greenery Time | Order from Scout Troop 342 This Season
Yes, the Scouts are back. Scout Troop 342 is back in your neighborhood, going door to door, to take your orders for holiday greenery. For 71 years. BSA Troop 342 has been selling holiday greenery to their fellow South Pasadenans, in order to raise money for the Troop. This fundraiser is unique. Their unit does not charge its members any dues to cover the annual membership fee or to pay for insignia earned by the Scouts.
South Pasadena News
City Council | Electrification Efforts Move Forward
It’s a moral obligation and civic duty insists South Pasadena Mayor Michael Cacciotti for cities like the one he oversees to protect the health and wellbeing of residents through environmental legislation. “I, like so many, recognize the importance of protecting what we have,” said Cacciotti, who was a major...
Santa Clarita Radio
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
UCLA Acquires Defunct University In Rancho Palos Verdes And San Pedro
The $80 million purchase will enable the instruction of 1,000 students.
kclu.org
A place to call home: 200 Ventura County residents move into needed affordable housing complex
We’re walking up the stairs to David Martinez’s new apartment in Fillmore, and he’s excited to show it off. "Here we go... this is my place right here," said Martinez, as he opened the door. Martinez is one of the 200 people moving into Mountain View, a...
Headlines: Popular Long Beach Taquero Gets Shut Down By a Police-Assisted Health Department; Dodgers Win 107 Games
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Not even a week after Newsom signed SB 972 into law, written by Long Beach senator Lena Gonzalez, customers...
pasadenanow.com
Commission Approves Final Design for Six-Story Hotel Building to be Built at the Corner of East Colorado Boulevard and South Madison Avenue
The Design Commission unanimously approved the proposed final design for the six-story hotel building, with 5,000 square feet of ground-level commercial space, to be built at 550-566 East Colorado Boulevard. The building’s amenities include a ground floor bar, restaurant, roof deck and outdoor seating. The project involves the construction of...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
