Smith County, TX

CBS19

Officials search for missing man in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Nathan Watson, 37, who was last seen Sept. 27 in Payne Springs. Watson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. If you have any information in reference to his location please call...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Jail deemed noncompliant due to missing medical records

The Gregg County Jail has been deemed noncompliant after a state inspector determined multiple medical records were missing documentation, failing to show if medications were distributed with a physician's instructions. According to a report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, a review of medication administration records showed multiple records...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Government
CBS19

City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line. This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
HALLSVILLE, TX
CBS19

Boil water notice issued for some Rusk Rural Water customers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a water boil notice for some customers of Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to a main line break. Customers affected live on FM 752, FM 241, and HWY 69 S. County roads included are:. 1110. 2303. 2306. 2307.
RUSK, TX
CBS19

TYLER POLICE: Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting

TYLER, Texas — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler. Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Ln. near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police. Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away

TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Smith County fire marshal resigns from role

TYLER, Texas — Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks has resigned from his position. During Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said that Brooks had given his letter of resignation, which will be effective Oct. 1. Brooks said he is...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
Tyler local news

