TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.

SMITH COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO