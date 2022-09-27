Read full article on original website
18-wheeler rolls over on I-20 near Smith, Gregg County line
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler has rolled over on Interstate 20 near the Gregg and Smith County line Thursday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened on the eastbound side of traffic near mile marker 576. The truck is out of the roadway...
Tyler City Council approves five-year $2.6 million agreement to purchase new law enforcement technology
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council on Wednesday approved a five-year agreement to purchase two-shot tasers, updated in-car video systems and body cameras for the Tyler Police Department. During the council meeting, Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said the new systems, related technology and training costs $2.6 million,...
Officials search for missing man in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Nathan Watson, 37, who was last seen Sept. 27 in Payne Springs. Watson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home south of Payne Springs. If you have any information in reference to his location please call...
Gregg County Jail deemed noncompliant due to missing medical records
The Gregg County Jail has been deemed noncompliant after a state inspector determined multiple medical records were missing documentation, failing to show if medications were distributed with a physician's instructions. According to a report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, a review of medication administration records showed multiple records...
City of Hallsville issues partial boil water notice
HALLSVILLE, Texas — The city of Hallsville issued a partial boil water notice on Thursday due to repairs in the water system's main line. This only applies to customers on Timber Ridge Lane, Trailridge Circle and the east side of Sherwood Oaks Drive. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality...
Boil water notice issued for some Rusk Rural Water customers
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a water boil notice for some customers of Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to a main line break. Customers affected live on FM 752, FM 241, and HWY 69 S. County roads included are:. 1110. 2303. 2306. 2307.
Missing woman with Longview ties found safe in hotel near Texas-Oklahoma border
According to the Paris Police Dept., Susan Taylor was located around noon at a hotel in the Dennison area. Dennison police found Taylor, who had been in the area since Sept. 27, after a welfare check was requested by hotel staff. "She is being checked medically and her family has...
Suspended Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power posts bail
TYLER, Texas — After getting his $1 million bond lowered to $40,000 in a hearing Friday, suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is no longer in the Gregg County Jail after he posted bail that same day. Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving...
Emergency crews respond to pin-in wreck with injuries in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are the scene of a pin-in wreck with injuries on State Highway 31 in Smith County Thursday. Officials said the crash happened at Highway 31 and FM 2908. The Jackson Heights and Chapel Hill volunteer fire departments are on the scene.
East Texas disaster relief organizations prepare to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims
TYLER, Texas — The devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian has left hundreds of thousands without power, food, water and destroyed countless homes. Three faith-based organizations from East Texas are joining in on the relief efforts. “Whenever I see something tragic like this happening, I just think that could be...
TYLER POLICE: Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting
TYLER, Texas — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler. Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Ln. near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police. Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were...
1 woman struck, killed by car while in physical altercation in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a physical altercation that led to a woman's death when a car struck her in the road Tuesday night. According to the sheriff's office, the wreck happened between Nacogdoches and Garrison around 8 p.m. in the 16000...
East Texans feeling the effect of Hurricane Ian miles away
TEXAS, USA — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian moving up to the East coast, firefighters are feeling the effects right here in East Texas. Just yesterday alone, Texas A&M Forest Service responded to 13 wildfires across the state. Today there was a grass fire in Smith County near County Road 1145. Officials say the cause is still unknown, but it did burn half an acre.
Bond for Smith County constable accused of theft, abuse of power lowered; request to remove judge denied
TYLER, Texas — A visiting judge lowered suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris' bond Friday following a recent appeals court ruling calling the amount "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, has been in the Gregg County Jail on a...
DISTRICT: Longview ISD middle school student in custody after making threat toward campus
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview ISD middle school student has been taken into custody off school grounds after allegedly making a threat against the Judson Middle School campus. "While we do not believe this was an imminent threat toward the campus, out of an abundance of caution, we will...
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
Smith County fire marshal resigns from role
TYLER, Texas — Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks has resigned from his position. During Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin said that Brooks had given his letter of resignation, which will be effective Oct. 1. Brooks said he is...
DISTRICT: Social media threat related to incident at Lumberton High School not Longview High School
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview officials have determined social media posts against "LHS," were related to a recent incident at Lumberton High School, and not Longview High School. "Additionally, the investigation determined that there was no credible threat against Longview schools," Longview ISD said in a statement. "However, as a...
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
Appeals court rules $1 million bond for jailed suspended Smith County constable 'excessive'
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. An appeals court recently ruled the $1 million bond for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris, who is accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice, as "excessive." Traylor-Harris, who was temporarily suspended as...
