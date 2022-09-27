ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Comments / 2

Michelle Bush
3d ago

I agree. I would have been there as well. when your babies are in a situation such as this, you don't think of anything but saving them.

Reply
3
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Licking County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Licking County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Hoax#High School#Elementary School#By The Grace Of God#Violent Crime
WKBN

Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
WKBN

Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop

PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion

Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
MARION COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Two men hospitalized after kidnapping, assault in Wheelersbug

WHEELERSBURG — Three Wheelersburg residents are under arrest for kidnapping and beating two men so severely they were hospitalized. One of the men has been sent to a trauma center in Columbus. According to a report from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, one of...
WHEELERSBURG, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy