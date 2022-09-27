Read full article on original website
Michelle Bush
3d ago
I agree. I would have been there as well. when your babies are in a situation such as this, you don't think of anything but saving them.
Reply
3
Related
Ohio police officers dragged by suspect in car
Grove City police said Martinez and Faris are facing several felony charges, including felonious assault. Authorities said the officers involved were released from the hospital after treatment.
Hibachi food attack suspect arrested by Westerville police
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Westerville police said they arrested a man Thursday after a security camera video showed him attack workers at a hibachi restaurant, causing over $1,000 in damage in the process. Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators identified Michael Gary Smith, 30, as the man in the security camera video of […]
17-year-old stable after being shot in the Hilltop, marks 1,000th felonious assault in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has had its 1,000th felonious assault in the calendar year of 2022 after police found a woman shot in the Hilltop neighborhood overnight Thursday on the West Side. Officers went to the 100 block of South Burgess Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. and found a house had […]
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worthington elementary student says man tried to lure her away during walk to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An elementary student walking to school in Worthington said she was approached by a strange man who attempted to try to get her come with him on Tuesday. Slate Hill Elementary, which is part of the Worthington school district but is located in Columbus, reported that the girl ran away from the man and immediately told the school what happened.
Two injured in separate overnight shootings in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are recovering after separate shootings overnight Thursday on the west and east sides of Columbus, according to police. 1:30 a.m.: Man found shot in Eastmoor Columbus police say that officers were sent to the 3100 block of East Livingston Avenue near James Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of […]
Ex-Ohio sheriff’s deputy, wife charged with stealing $450,000 from elderly woman
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Knox County law enforcement officer and his wife have been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease. In a statement released Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General David Yost said Danial and Elisabeth Bobo, of Gambier, have been charged with one count each […]
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman accused of stealing $500 worth of products from Hilliard store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a store after allegedly stealing $500 worth of inventory on July 9 in a store at the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Rd. According to a report from Columbus police, the woman picked up a blue and white mesh bag […]
Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
Shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
cwcolumbus.com
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
sciotopost.com
Perry County – Meth Along with Marijuana in Traffic Stop
PERRY – On September 24, 2022, at 04:08 am Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop. During the stop a multitude of narcotics were discovered. Both suspects were local to Perry County, Ohio. Discovered inside the vehicle were marihuana, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected crack/cocaine, unidentified pills, digital scales and a firearm. The names of the individuals involved in this incident are being withheld pending formal charges. Both suspects were apprehended and are incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
Westerville man pleads guilty to laundering $4 million earned from romance scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man admitted Thursday to laundering more than $4 million in profits he gained by deceiving those looking for love. Edward Amankwah, 45, pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder nearly $4.3 million that he stole through a series of online romance scams across the U.S., according to a news release […]
wktn.com
Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion
Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
Ironton Tribune
Two men hospitalized after kidnapping, assault in Wheelersbug
WHEELERSBURG — Three Wheelersburg residents are under arrest for kidnapping and beating two men so severely they were hospitalized. One of the men has been sent to a trauma center in Columbus. According to a report from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, one of...
About 70% of dogs at Franklin County shelter have respiratory infection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dogs up for adoption on the north side of Columbus have been plagued by an outbreak of respiratory infections. About 70% of dogs at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center have been diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection, a disease that has become more prevalent among the four-legged animals […]
Comments / 2