Rosalene Varley, 95, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Rosalene passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
KMAland Iowa Class 3A Week 6 (9/30): Harlan keeps rolling, ADM downs Creston
(KMAland) -- Harlan kept rolling, ADM beat Creston in an undefeated battle and Heelan won their second straight in Class 3A football on Friday. MOC-Floyd Valley 27 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26 — 2 OT. Sioux Center 21 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14. CLASS 3A DISTRICT 6. No. 1 Harlan 54 Atlantic 7.
Week 6 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week six of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Mulholland Grocery store reaches next steps to rebuild
After being demolished in December, it's been a long journey to rebuild Mulholland Grocery in Malvern, Iowa. Months after the tragedy there's some hope not only for the owner, but for the community.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 6
(KMAland) -- The football season is into its sixth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Shen schools prepare for 'the unthinkable'
(Shenandoah) -- From hurricanes in Florida, to earthquakes in California, to mass shooting incidents in Texas, disasters can strike anywhere. Not even Shenandoah is immune to "the unthinkable." That's why the Shenandoah School District joined local law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in staging a mock disaster drill Friday afternoon. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News students and staff at both the JK-8 Building and Shenandoah High School were evacuated in accordance with the district's emergency operations protocol, and walked to a rendezvous point at a remote location.
Hartley, Eichhorn blow away field as Glenwood sweeps team titles at Shenandoah XC Invitational
(Shenandoah) -- Glenwood took home team titles from both the boys and girls races at the Shenandoah Cross Country Invitational Thursday. In the girls race, it was a comfortable victory for Glenwood, which finished with 32 points to second-place Clarinda’s 83. But while the Rams dominated the team standings, Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley (19:39) dusted the field individually.
Clarinda board approves home school assistance teacher contract
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have backed providing academic assistance to multiple home school students. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a teacher contract for Lexy Davies to serve as a home school assistant to several students currently enrolled in "Competent Private Instruction." Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says 19 students that reside within the district are presently enrolled in CPI, while two are enrolled in "Independent Private Instruction." Privia says a home school assistance program is one of the ways the Iowa Department of Education allows CPI students to receive instruction.
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
KMAland Nebraska Week 6 (9/30): Nebraska City, Lourdes Central Catholic post Ws
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart and Sterling were all KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Gross Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 3. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1. Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fort Calhoun 10. Boys Town 56 Omaha Concordia 0. Roncalli...
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
KMAland Softball (9/29): Dominant wins for Nebraska City, Cass
(KMAland) – Nebraska City and Cass were big winners while Ashland-Greenwood, Worth County and Stanberry also grabbed victories in Thursday’s KMAland softball action. Madison Curran, Michaela Sybert and Piper Cook each had two hits while Curran drove in a run. Sybert and Katryna Warren scored runs for North Andrew. Warren was the losing pitcher after allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs with seven strikeouts in six innings.
Floyd Richard Jones, 82, Skidmore, MO
Service: Memorial Name: Floyd Richard JonesPronunciation: Age: 82From: Skidmore, MOPrevious:…
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital announced the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to its medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are excited to announce...
