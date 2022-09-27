Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
India's Military Relationship With Russia Isn't Going Away — It'll ‘Endure for Decades,' Analyst Says
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have publicly rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, but the longstanding friendship between the two countries isn't going away, analysts said. "India is in a unique position where it needs Russia in the short term to manage China," said Harsh...
Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestler politician with N.Korea ties, dies
TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, widely known for his match with Muhammad Ali and ties to North Korea, has died aged 79, after years of battling a rare disease, the company he founded said on Saturday.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
Asian Americans Are Sharing Their Experiences Of Racism While Traveling Abroad, And It How It Compares To Racism In The US
"This was the most blatant form of racism I experienced in a long time, and I still think about it to this day."
World Bank to give Ukraine $530 million in additional aid
Oct 1 (Reuters) - The World Bank has said it will provide an additional $530 million in support to Ukraine, bringing the total aid by the bank to $13 billion, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.
There Are No American F1 Drivers. McLaren CEO Zak Brown Has a Theory About That
Formula One is revving up for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend with a stunning cast of racers, but none of them are from the U.S. — and McLaren's CEO Zak Brown has a theory about that. "The talents are there, the resources are there. It's really about when...
Australia's House Prices Fall, Interest Rates Soar But Analysts Say There's No Crash Yet
Banks have passed on the increased borrowing costs through higher loan rates, which are now hovering between 4% and 5% and on track to rise further. Australian homeowner Lili Zhang said her repayments will soon double to about A$16,000 a month and she is worried. Australia's house prices are among...
Rugby-Tupaea targets playing return in nine months after knee surgery
Oct 1 (Reuters) - All Blacks centre Quinn Tupaea is hoping to return to action ahead of next year's Rugby World Cup as he prepares for knee surgery on a season-ending injury sustained against Australia last month.
