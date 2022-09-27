Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
What Causes Dark Circles Under The Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains
Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads … or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under the eyes and undereye bags, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of undereye bags permanently? This is what you need to know.
I’m a doctor – why you should never brush your teeth AFTER you wash your face
MANY people have their morning and evening routines down, but a doctor has revealed why you should never brush your teeth after washing your face. Dermatologist Dr Lindsey, who posts under @dermguru, uploaded a video explaining you can “destroy” your skin if you do them in the wrong order.
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
I had a fox-eye face lift and it was horrendous – I had blood pouring down my cheeks & couldn’t even wash my hair
A WOMAN is urging people not to get the fox eye thread lift saying she's “never felt pain like it before” following the cosmetic enhancement surgery. Hannah Edwards, who is from Sydney, Australia, decided to get the controversial procedure after seeing people show their results online. The 25-year-old...
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Dark Spots ‘Disappear’
If you’ve already stocked up on more spot-lightening products that you can fit on your shelves, you know too well: dark spots are a stubborn skincare concern to treat. Dark spots on the skin, also known as hyperpigmentation, can come about for a number of reasons that include pregnancy, hormonal changes, exposure to UV light, and aging. No matter what the reason for them, it may be your constant skincare pursuit to help fade and get rid of them. Dealing with dark spots can be frustrating, but knowing which ingredients the experts themselves rely on to lighten spots can help. Dermatologists swear by this serum to make dark spots disappear.
I’m a dermatologist – the simple anti-aging method I swear by, it prevents a common mistake that can harm your skin
THIS skincare expert has revealed how she protects her skin by following an easy anti-aging routine. Dermatologist Dr Lindsey MD has shared a video with her viewers encouraging them to rescue their skin and give the simple method a go. The TikToker known as @dermduru kicks off her video by...
Celeb hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai reveals hair mistakes that are aging you, including the wrong way to cover your grays
THE wrong move with makeup or skincare could make you look older – but a few hair mistakes could be aging you, too. Celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai tells the U.S. Sun which errors women make with their strands that could add years to their appearance – and what to do instead.
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
The One Ingredient You Should Be Eating In Your Diet Over 40 For Younger-Looking Skin: Selenium
Improving your diet can lead to more radiant, youthful-esque skin at any age, but if you’re looking to promote a more noticeable glow over 40, a selenium-rich diet could be especially beneficial for your goals. We checked in with a doctor, skincare and skin health expert to learn more about the many benefits of the micronutrient when it comes to healthy aging skin, and for tips on how to add more of it to your daily menu. Read on for insight from Dr. Simran Sethi, founder and CEO of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness MedSpa, and skin by Dr. Simran Sethi.
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
The Daily South
How Often Should You Really Wash Your Sheets?
Doing laundry is a highly polarizing chore: you either love to care for your linens or you procrastinate every chance you get. However, there are certain items that need routine washing to stay in tip-top shape, and our sheets are one of the most important. We asked linens expert Marissa Murphy of Palm Beach's Pioneer Linens and cleaning expert Hailey Becnel of @thecleaningchannel to share their best advice for caring for your sheets—and why it's so important to stick to a schedule.
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
5 Super-Hydrating Foods You Should Be Eating Over 40–They Strengthen Skin And Prevent Sagging
Moisturizers, serums, and in-office skin procedures are great, don’t get us wrong. But amazing skin at any age starts from within. Eating foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals and have a high hydration content, as well as drinking plenty of water, is key to nourishing your skin from the inside out. You don’t have to overhaul your entire diet or start following a wild fad diet to make skin-benefitting changes: you can start by simply adding a few foods that dietitians say are excellent for your skin and health. Registered Dietitian Kelsey Butler, M.Sc Nutritional Science, shares with SHEFinds.com the top five super-hydrating foods you should be eating over 40 — they strengthen skin and prevent sagging.
Dr. Dennis Gross Reveals Why Vitamin C And Lactic Acid Make The Ultimate Skincare Combo – Exclusive
If you're tired of your dull skin and want it to glow, you might have heard that Vitamin C can help. Annie Chiu, M.D., a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist on faculty at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, told Self, "Vitamin C has a wide range of protective and anti-aging effects for the skin," which means it can do more than make you glow. However, according to Angela Lamb, board-certified dermatologist and director of Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology Faculty Practice, Vitamin C comes in various concentrations and formulations that may irritate some people (per Self).
12 best under-eye masks that tackle dark circles, bags and wrinkles
They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. If that’s the case, what do our sleep-deprived, perpetually exhausted under-eye bags say about us?Exhausted and burnt out are terms that instantly come to mind. But in our defence, our blinkers are put through an exponential amount of work. From staring at spreadsheets for hours on end to trying to keep them open on a Thursday night during a Netflix binge. Not to mention the plight of incoming hay fever season (joy) and the glorious allergies that come with the terrain. With this in mind, a bit of TLC...
How to Tell If Your Ear Piercing Is Infected (and How to Treat It)
POV: You just got your ears pierced and you feel fabulous…until you don’t because the area starts to feel irritated. Is it an ear piercing infection? Are you having an allergic reaction? Or maybe your ear is just a little bit (understandably) inflamed after the trauma of getting punctured with a piece of metal?
