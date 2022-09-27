ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 4: Quarterback rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
While not quite the greatest fantasy football quarterback of all time, I think most, if not all of us, can agree that Tom Brady is the real-life GOAT. He has the individual numbers, the individual accolades and, of course, the championship rings, to stake his claim to that title.

But when you start to think of who could possibly come close to reaching that mark in the future, one name tends to stand out among all others: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes already has an MVP award and a Super Bowl ring to his name at just 27 years old. His career track portends more of those in the future. For now, however, we will get a matchup of the current GOAT and the potential future one, as Brady and Mahomes will square off against each other in Week 4.

The two quarterbacks have been going in opposite directions this season, however. Mahomes has been doing typical Mahomes things, ranking fifth among QBs in fantasy scoring and third in passing touchdowns.

It's been a completely different story for Brady. Sure, the Buccaneers stand at the top of the NFC South with a 2-1 record, but that might be completely by virtue of their potent defense. Their once-juggernaut offense has been rendered weak thanks to a plethora of injuries at offensive line and wide receiver.

In fact, Brady was without his top three wideouts in Week 3; Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones all didn't play. Sure, Brady is 45 years old, but it's hard for anyone to be successful at the position when they're missing their top weapons. Thus, Brady has yet to crack the top-25 fantasy QBs yet!

So, who will come out on top in Week 4?

Here's the quarterback position below — check out where Brady, Mahomes and the rest of the QBs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 4:

