Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Tres Amigos is opening a 2nd location!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?
It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
capcity.news
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk Tuesday; driver cited
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being stuck by a Ford F250, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. The driver, a 65-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene to assist officers. There were no signs of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne
Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – September 30th
In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
Truck Driving School to Hold Ribbon Cutting
160 Driving Academy is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Event to celebrate the Grand Opening of its Cheyenne Location at 3703 East Lincolnway. It will take place Thursday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational...
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle During Street Crossing on Dell Range Boulevard
Tuesday, September 27 at approximately 12:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Frontier Mall Drive. The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Ford F250 was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive...
Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run
The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
New Book: 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die
Explore the Cheyenne, Wyoming region in ways you’ve never considered. Delving into one of the most iconic Western cities in America, 100 Things to Do in Cheyenne Before You Die delivers in-depth planning advice for visitors and solves the “what should we do” conundrum for even the umpteenth-generation Wyomingite.
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
Body found at trailhead for popular Colorado recreation path
According to the Windsor Police Department, a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning. This is located in west Windsor, near Colorado Boulevard and River West Drive, with Windsor found between Greeley and Fort Collins. The body was found just before 8 AM, resulting in a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Council passes ordinance on illegally parked vehicles on third reading
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council passed an amendment to an ordinance concerning illegally parked vehicles on the third reading during the regular meeting last night, Sept. 26. This amendment would change the time frame between a warning and a towing to two business days, and the owner...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!
A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
F.E. Warren Drill To Include Emergency Sirens, Loud Announcments
Cheyenne residents shouldn't panic if they hear sirens, loud, and loud, possibly dire-sounding announcements coming from F.E. Warren Air Force Base today and tomorrow [Sept. 28-29th]. It's a drill, according to a news release from the base. The release says it's all part of an on-base exercise to test the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/26/22–9/27/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
svinews.com
Service dog handlers say pet dogs causing issues in stores
CHEYENNE — Service dog handlers in Cheyenne say they feel unsafe in some local stores because of an apparent unwillingness to regulate the behavior of pet dogs. These handlers, who use service dogs specifically trained to perform tasks related to disabilities, said in interviews with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that this alleged hesitance to remove a disruptive or threatening dog can be very detrimental to the wellbeing of both the service dog and its handler.
capcity.news
Laramie County Library System eliminates overdue fines, implements fine forgiveness
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Library System’s Board of Directors recently voted to eliminate overdue fines, forgive existing fines, and remove most fees for services and materials. Directors said the policy change furthers Laramie County Library System’s pursuit of its mission “to be a hub for engagement, literacy...
Cheyenne Police Provide Update Regarding Threats Made to South High School
Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the incident at South High School earlier this week, the Cheyenne Police Department’s initial report contained preliminary information. We are now able to offer a more detailed update: On September 27 at approximately 10:00 a.m. a School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified by dispatch of a 9-1-1 call threatening gun violence at South High School located at 1213 West Allison Road.
Live Fire Event at Rabou Farms By VISIT CHEYENNE Featured in Full Length Production
Celebrating and experimenting, Visit Cheyenne recently partnered with Chef David Olson of Live Fire Republic to host a Farm-to-Table experience at Rabou Farms in Albin, WY. The event, the likes of which have not been seen locally was captured as part of a full-length video production which explores the “what” and the “why” of agritourism in Laramie County and Wyoming and its importance to our visitor economy. Today Visit Cheyenne and Live Fire Republic released the trailer for this visual cornucopia and it can be viewed on each organization’s respective YouTube channels. (https://youtu.be/PvDkVHztyEs)
