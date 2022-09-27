In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO