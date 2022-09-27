ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
NBC News

CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
WashingtonExaminer

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech ask FDA to authorize omicron boosters for children

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize their omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidates for school-aged children. Pfizer-BioNTech submitted an application for emergency use authorization for its updated booster targeting the omicron variant for children aged 5-11 years, while Moderna requested that the FDA...
msn.com

New COVID variant BF.7 gains ground as cases from BA.5 decline

As fall rolls in, a new COVID-19 subvariant has become a cause of concern in Europe. This new strain, the BA.5.2.1.7 or the BF.7 for short, is a sublineage of BA.5. The subvariant is behind 25% of reported cases in Belgium and 10% in Denmark, Germany, and France, per Cov-lineages.org.
technologynetworks.com

mRNA Vaccines Protect Against Serious COVID-19 During Pregnancy

The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
Benzinga

As Moderna Grapples With Supply Shortage, FDA Gives Nod To Additional Lots of COVID-19 Booster

The FDA authorized an additional five batches of Moderna Inc's MRNA updated Covid booster shots made at Catalent Inc's CTLT Indiana facility after it deemed them safe for use. Last week, the agency allowed the use of ten batches of Moderna's updated booster shots made at the Bloomington facility, owned by a unit of Catalent, which is currently not a part of emergency use authorization.
Nature.com

Inactivated rabies-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine provides long-term immune response unaffected by vector immunity

The objective of this study is to further analyze recombinant rabies virus-vectored SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, CORAVAX, as an effective COVID-19 vaccine strategy. CORAVAX has proven immunogenic and protective against SARS-CoV-2 in animal models. Here, we have screened adjuvants for the highest quality antibody titers, negated the concern of pre-existing rabies-vector immunity, and established its potential as a long-term COVID-19 vaccine. We have tested toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonists, inflammasome activators, and alum adjuvants in CORAVAX and found TLR4-activating MPLA-AddaVax to have the greatest potential. We followed the humoral immune response to CORAVAX in mice with pre-existing rabies virus immunity and saw no significant differences compared to naive mice. We then followed the immune response to CORAVAX over several months and 1-year post-immunization. Mice maintained high antigen-specific serum antibody titers as well as long-lived antibody-secreting cells in the spleen and bone marrow. We believe this rabies-vector strategy combats the problem of waning immunity of other COVID-19 vaccines. These results together support CORAVAX's potential during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
WebMD

Rise in U.K. COVID-19 Cases Could be Coming to U.S.

Sept. 27, 2022 -- New COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are rising, leading some observers to wonder whether the United States will see a similar spike soon. “Generally, what happens in the U.K. is reflected about a month later in the U.S. I think this is what I’ve sort of been seeing,” said Tim Spector, MD, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London, told CNN .
Popular Science

Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC

As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
contagionlive.com

Bivalent SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Might Offer Better Omicron Protection

Interim data show a bivalent vaccine that contains the Omicron variant may be more effective. A bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 that contains the Omicron variant appears to provide superior protection against the variant without additional safety concerns, according to new interim data. The report adds evidence to the case...
Science News

Christopher Barnes is on a quest for a universal coronavirus vaccine

In January 2020, Caltech biochemist Pamela Bjorkman asked for volunteers to help work out the structures of immune proteins that attack a newly discovered coronavirus. The pathogen had emerged in China and was causing severe pneumonia-like symptoms in the people it infected. Knowing the molecular arrangements of these antibodies would be an important step toward developing drugs to fight the virus.
