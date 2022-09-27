FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell are running for seat D on the Fairbanks City Council. According to Gibson, the incumbent, the city has made improvements in a number of areas over the last three years, but there’s still work to be done. “We have ambulance calls that are being stacked. We have two ambulances on the road. We’re working towards getting a third ambulance back on the road which we lost in the new fire contract, and so I’d like to see another ambulance added to our Fire Department, our emergency medical services that we offer. I’d also like to see improvements in snow removal,” he said.

