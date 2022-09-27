Read full article on original website
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Alaska sand dunes hint at ancient past
Sitting at a window seat on a recent flight from Seattle to Fairbanks, I looked down on Alaska from 35,000 feet. There was my home river, the Tanana, flowing gray and braided from near the Canada border. The Alaska Highway followed the river’s curves.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Malemutes Flag Football Completes Perfect Season
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Lathrop Malemutes flag football team capped off a perfect season last night with a 12-0 victory over the West Valley Wolfpack. The perfect season also included a 4-0 record against Anchorage school (Eagle River, South, and East twice). “I think for the girls and for...
momcollective.com
Four things to try this Fall in Fairbanks, Alaska
People visit Alaska for the midnight sun and come in the winter for the Northern Lights, but what about everyone who lives there and gets to appreciate fall too?! We were lucky enough to spend three autumns in Fairbanks, stationed at Ft. Wainwright, and I loved all of them. Whether you’re at Eielson Airforce Base or Ft. Wainwright, here are 4 things to try this fall in Fairbanks, Alaska-
webcenterfairbanks.com
Chandra Clack, Jeff Jacobson run for North Pole City Council seats
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Chandra Clack and Jeff Jacobson are running for seats on the North Pole City Council. Clack said she’d like to be able to contribute to her city. “I’m a can-do person. I would like to be able to help our community in any way possible, and that’s kind of my goal if I get elected, is some way to help our community.”
Steven Downs sentenced 75 years for murder of Sophie Sergie 29 years ago at University of Alaska Fairbanks
Twenty-nine years after he was a freshman living in the dorms at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Steven H. Downs was sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually assaulting and murdering 20-year-old Sophie Sergie in 1993. In sentencing Downs on Monday in the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks, Superior Court...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
franchising.com
Edible Arrangements® Sets Sights On Bringing Wow-Worthy Gifting To The Last Frontier, Targeting Multi-Unit Expansion in Alaska For The First Time
Leading franchisor of gifting and fresh fruit snacks, treats and arrangements bringing widely recognized brand to new regions, actively seeking franchise agreements. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA - Edible Arrangements, the largest global franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements and the United States' favorite gifting company, is looking to expand its presence in "The Last Frontier" with a goal of breaking into the market and opening four new franchise stores across Alaska by the end of 2023. Most franchise ownership opportunities are available in the greater Anchorage region, but the brand has also identified Juneau and Fairbanks as destinations ready to take on fruitful opportunities.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell run for Fairbanks City Council seat D
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Aaron Gibson and Crystal Tidwell are running for seat D on the Fairbanks City Council. According to Gibson, the incumbent, the city has made improvements in a number of areas over the last three years, but there’s still work to be done. “We have ambulance calls that are being stacked. We have two ambulances on the road. We’re working towards getting a third ambulance back on the road which we lost in the new fire contract, and so I’d like to see another ambulance added to our Fire Department, our emergency medical services that we offer. I’d also like to see improvements in snow removal,” he said.
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Contrasts in contract negotiations for the FEA and ESSA
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In their second bargaining session of the 2022-2023, the Education Support Staff Association (ESSA) and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, there was a notable contrast from negotiations between the District and the Fairbanks Education Association (FSA). The contract for both unions expired on June...
webcenterfairbanks.com
29-year-old Bradley West taken into custody
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A pursuit occurred Thursday afternoon in Fairbanks by the Alaska State Troopers (AST) that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bradley West. A dispatch report confirms at approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, AST attempted to stop a vehicle driven by West. West failed to stop and took off. A short distance later, he collided with a fuel tanker.
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks man arrested after hit-and-run while driving stolen car
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers arrested a Fairbanks resident Tuesday after crashing a stolen car, and leaving the scene. On Tuesday at about 7:23 in the morning, state trooper dispatch received a call that a gold in color Toyota Camry had left the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Phillips Field Rd and Peger Rd.
