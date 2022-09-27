Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands
No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
Digital Trends
The best 4K gaming laptops for 2022
The best 4K gaming laptops offer comparable performance to high-end desktops, with powerful CPUs and graphics cards that can deliver high frame rates and detail settings on gorgeous, high-fidelity displays. If you just want to watch 4K movies on your laptop, you can get away with a standard 4K laptop, but if you want to play games at this kind of detail, you need one of the best 4K gaming laptops.
Best gaming PC deals for September 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
Intel Raptor Lake CPUs will launch October 20 with prices largely to match 12th Gen
Intel's Core i9 13900K will square off against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X next month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Headlines
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Coming With "Greatly Improved" GPU, NPU & ISP
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is right around the corner, and a well-known tipster just shared more information about the chip. Ice Universe claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is coming with “greatly improved” GPU, NPU, and ISP. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver “greatly improved”...
Engadget
Sony's PlayStation loyalty program debuts in the US on October 5th
Stars just launched in Asia. You won't have to wait long to earn bonuses for playing and buying PlayStation games. Sony now says its PlayStation Stars loyalty program debuts in the Americas on October 5th, while Australians and Europeans will have access October 13th. Stars is already active in Asia, including Japan. The program is free, although you will receive some benefits if you're a PlayStation Plus member.
techunwrapped.com
Intel again breaks the market with its processors
Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
notebookcheck.net
AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM
AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Intel sneaks out Arc A310 graphics card
Intel announced the Arc A310 graphics card this week. The GPU is built for systems that lack integrated graphics.
Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, and More
Here's the Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake release date, benchmarks, specifications, pricing, and all we know about the new chip architecture.
Engadget
Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components
With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components. The new Aurora R15 is one of the first pre-built systems to come with a GeForce RTX 4090 option, but even if you don’t go for NVIDIA’s new flagship, the R15 looks to address one of the main flaws of its predecessor.
techunwrapped.com
Intel presents the 13th generation Intel Core processors and its biggest commitment to AI
The most important ingredient for the future of humanity is silicon. With these words Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, opened the conference Intel Innovation 2022 in San José (USA) where the technology giant has presented its latest developments. An essential event for professionals and lovers of the sector, where the brand wanted to highlight how technology driven by silicon-based data processors will be vital for technological development.
XeSS performs worse than native rendering on AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G
Lara's better off ignoring the fancy new thing and sticking to basics.
How much? These third-party RTX 4090 graphics cards are already $2,000 or more
I dread to think how much they'll cost once resellers get their hands on them.
Ars Technica
Rewritten OpenGL drivers make AMD’s GPUs “up to 72%” faster in some pro apps
Most development effort in graphics drivers these days, whether you're talking about Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, is focused on new APIs like DirectX 12 or Vulkan, increasingly advanced upscaling technologies, and specific improvements for new game releases. But this year, AMD has also been focusing on an old problem area for its graphics drivers: OpenGL performance.
Digital Trends
Save over $1,000 off a new gaming PC with this Alienware clearance sale
Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.
Intel confirms Arc A750 pricing, undercuts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Intel confirmed pricing for its upcoming Arc A750 GPU this week. The graphics card will cost less than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX that it stacks up against.
Intel Accelerates Developer Innovation with Open, Software-First Approach
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- On Day 2 of Intel Innovation, Intel illustrated how its efforts and investments to foster an open ecosystem catalyze community innovation, from silicon to systems to apps and across all levels of the software stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005326/en/ The two-day Intel Innovation 2022 event closes Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with a keynote featuring Intel Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender. During the two-day event, Intel demonstrated the power of an open ecosystem and introduced new products, developer tools and services to make developers’ work easier and more efficient. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap
The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
Comments / 1