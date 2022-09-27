ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

Nvidia explains what you need to know about RTX 4000 GPU power demands

No, you don’t need a new power supply – but make sure you have the requisite wattage of course. Nvidia has clarified the situation around its RTX 4000 graphics cards and their demands on the power supply front, after what Team Green described as an “uptick in questions” regarding compatibility with the incoming next-gen GPUs.
Digital Trends

The best 4K gaming laptops for 2022

The best 4K gaming laptops offer comparable performance to high-end desktops, with powerful CPUs and graphics cards that can deliver high frame rates and detail settings on gorgeous, high-fidelity displays. If you just want to watch 4K movies on your laptop, you can get away with a standard 4K laptop, but if you want to play games at this kind of detail, you need one of the best 4K gaming laptops.
Android Headlines

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Coming With "Greatly Improved" GPU, NPU & ISP

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is right around the corner, and a well-known tipster just shared more information about the chip. Ice Universe claims that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is coming with “greatly improved” GPU, NPU, and ISP. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will deliver “greatly improved”...
Engadget

Sony's PlayStation loyalty program debuts in the US on October 5th

Stars just launched in Asia. You won't have to wait long to earn bonuses for playing and buying PlayStation games. Sony now says its PlayStation Stars loyalty program debuts in the Americas on October 5th, while Australians and Europeans will have access October 13th. Stars is already active in Asia, including Japan. The program is free, although you will receive some benefits if you're a PlayStation Plus member.
techunwrapped.com

Intel again breaks the market with its processors

Although what interests us from the outset is performance and it should be noted that the company co-founded by Gordon Moore has not talked this time about performance improvements through the IPC, but rather has focused on other areas of the processor with such power to boot. a 15% more single-threaded and 41% multi-threaded performance over the previous generation. In a comparison it is understood that it is model by model.
notebookcheck.net

AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM

AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
Digital Trends

Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today

If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
Engadget

Alienware's Aurora R15 offers improved cooling and the latest Intel and NVIDIA components

With the latest GPUs and CPUs from NVIDIA and Intel making their way to consumers, Alienware is updating its Aurora desktop to take advantage of those components. The new Aurora R15 is one of the first pre-built systems to come with a GeForce RTX 4090 option, but even if you don’t go for NVIDIA’s new flagship, the R15 looks to address one of the main flaws of its predecessor.
techunwrapped.com

Intel presents the 13th generation Intel Core processors and its biggest commitment to AI

The most important ingredient for the future of humanity is silicon. With these words Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, opened the conference Intel Innovation 2022 in San José (USA) where the technology giant has presented its latest developments. An essential event for professionals and lovers of the sector, where the brand wanted to highlight how technology driven by silicon-based data processors will be vital for technological development.
Ars Technica

Rewritten OpenGL drivers make AMD’s GPUs “up to 72%” faster in some pro apps

Most development effort in graphics drivers these days, whether you're talking about Nvidia, Intel, or AMD, is focused on new APIs like DirectX 12 or Vulkan, increasingly advanced upscaling technologies, and specific improvements for new game releases. But this year, AMD has also been focusing on an old problem area for its graphics drivers: OpenGL performance.
Digital Trends

Save over $1,000 off a new gaming PC with this Alienware clearance sale

Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.
The Associated Press

Intel Accelerates Developer Innovation with Open, Software-First Approach

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- On Day 2 of Intel Innovation, Intel illustrated how its efforts and investments to foster an open ecosystem catalyze community innovation, from silicon to systems to apps and across all levels of the software stack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005326/en/ The two-day Intel Innovation 2022 event closes Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, with a keynote featuring Intel Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender. During the two-day event, Intel demonstrated the power of an open ecosystem and introduced new products, developer tools and services to make developers’ work easier and more efficient. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
notebookcheck.net

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D get a tentative release date via leaked roadmap

The supposed "previous generation" AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D decimated flagships from Zen 4 and Raptor Lake in gaming. AMD has at least two more 3D V-Cache processors in the pipeline, namely the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. A previous leak speculated that they would offer a 30% performance uplift over their non-X3D counterparts. Those waiting for the processors will be pleased to know that they finally have a tentative release date.
