notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld - What We Know So Far
It seems the handheld gaming market is heating up. Where previously Nintendo was dominating the high-power portable gaming scene with the Nintendo Switch, new high-profile contenders like the Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud are muscling in — apparently, even PlayStation might be giving portable gaming another go in the next few years, despite the complete failure of the PlayStation Vita. Now, it looks like Nintendo will be finding an unlikely competitor in the team of Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm.
4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're gathering up some early thoughts and predictions on what the 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday deals might look like and consist of later this year.
daystech.org
Razer Edge 5G is an upcoming Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 Android handheld gaming console
Mobile World Congress Las Vegas is underway and Razer alongside Qualcomm and Verizon introduced a brand new Android-handled gaming console – the Razer Edge 5G. The machine shall be unveiled formally on October 15 at RazerCon however we do get a quick introduction. As the identify implies Razer Edge...
CNET
Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online
The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect
Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Appear On Google Play Console With Face Unlock
The upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets have surfaced on the Google Play Console. As most of you know by now, these two devices will launch on October 6. Google confirmed its press conference for that date. Both the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro appeared at Google...
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Phone Arena
New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series
During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
Intel's Unison app could allow Apple-like phone-to-PC connectivity between Windows, Android, and iOS
Something to look forward to: Users with Macs and Apple mobile devices have enjoyed a range of connectivity features between those products for years --AirDrop, Handoff, Universal Clipboard, and AirPlay are just a few. Intel recently unveiled software seeking to build similar bridges between Windows PCs and phones running iOS and Android.
Old iPad Pros get Stage Manager in awesome free iPadOS 16 upgrade
iPadOS 16 beta brings Stage Manager to iPad Pros that aren't powered by an M1 chip
The best Dell XPS 15 and 17 deals for September 2022
If you know where to look you can save huge on some powerful Dell XPS laptops with beautiful screens including 4K resolutions, OLED panels, and more.
Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake Specs, Release Date, Benchmarks, and More
Here's the Intel 13th-Gen Raptor Lake release date, benchmarks, specifications, pricing, and all we know about the new chip architecture.
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series, M2 MacBook Air
We have an exciting selection of products for those looking to save on the best tech today. First up, we have the Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV that’s now selling for just $1,300 on its 55-inch model that usually sells for $2,000. In other words, you can take this amazing smart TV home, and you will be able to save $700. The larger 65-inch and 75-inch models are also on sale, but you won’t see the savings unless you add them to your cart. But don’t worry, we already did that for you, and we can tell you that the 65-inch model sells for $1,700, while the larger model goes for $4,398.
Engadget
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 falls to $250 plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. The week may...
laptopmag.com
Epic laptop deal: $210 off the Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU
The Dell XPS 13 remains our top pick for best overall laptop. If you're due for a new personal computer, use our exclusive coupon to pick up the excellent XPS 13 for less. For a limited time, snag the Dell XPS 13 for $1,139 (opens in new tab)with via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at Dell. It normally costs $1,349 so you're saving $210 with this deal. This is the second lowest price we've ever tracked for this laptop. It's also one of the best fall laptop deals we've seen so far.
Apple just unveiled its iPhone 14 line. Here's how Apple's iconic smartphone has changed the world forever since 2007.
Apple's first iPhone set the stage for the modern smartphone. Here's how the iPhone has evolved, from the original model to the iPhone 14 Pro.
