The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
SVG

Razer Edge 5G Gaming Handheld - What We Know So Far

It seems the handheld gaming market is heating up. Where previously Nintendo was dominating the high-power portable gaming scene with the Nintendo Switch, new high-profile contenders like the Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud are muscling in — apparently, even PlayStation might be giving portable gaming another go in the next few years, despite the complete failure of the PlayStation Vita. Now, it looks like Nintendo will be finding an unlikely competitor in the team of Razer, Verizon, and Qualcomm.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Photos of Samsung Galaxy S23 Apparently Leak Online

The next generation of Samsung's Galaxy phones is rumored to arrive early next year. But images of the upcoming Galaxy S23 have allegedly leaked online, according to a report Wednesday from India-based tech publication Digit in collaboration with noted leaker @OnLeaks. The photos reveal a similar design to the Galaxy...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect

Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series

During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best Deals Today: Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series, M2 MacBook Air

We have an exciting selection of products for those looking to save on the best tech today. First up, we have the Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV that’s now selling for just $1,300 on its 55-inch model that usually sells for $2,000. In other words, you can take this amazing smart TV home, and you will be able to save $700. The larger 65-inch and 75-inch models are also on sale, but you won’t see the savings unless you add them to your cart. But don’t worry, we already did that for you, and we can tell you that the 65-inch model sells for $1,700, while the larger model goes for $4,398.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Epic laptop deal: $210 off the Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU

The Dell XPS 13 remains our top pick for best overall laptop. If you're due for a new personal computer, use our exclusive coupon to pick up the excellent XPS 13 for less. For a limited time, snag the Dell XPS 13 for $1,139 (opens in new tab)with via coupon, "LAPTOPMAG5" at Dell. It normally costs $1,349 so you're saving $210 with this deal. This is the second lowest price we've ever tracked for this laptop. It's also one of the best fall laptop deals we've seen so far.
COMPUTERS

