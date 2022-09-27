Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Hilariously Dominated By Sumo Legend Hakuhō Shō
The Splash Brothers probably won't be called the Sumo Brothers any time soon ... 'cause Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both went head-to-head against wrestling legend Hakuhō Shō -- and they hilariously failed to make him budge!!. The Golden State Warriors met up with Hakuhō while visiting Japan...
James Wiseman puts on dunking display in Warriors preseason opener in Japan
Warriors third-year center James Wiseman made a triumphant return to the court for the Dubs Friday morning in Japan, throwing down four dunks en route to a game-high 20 points.
NBC Sports
Moody reveals where he improved in first offseason with Warriors
Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Moses Moody knew what he has to do to help the Warriors repeat as champions. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Moody outlined what he worked on the most during the offseason. "We been working on a lot. Defense is one...
NBC Bay Area
Juan Toscano-Anderson Identifies Warriors, Lakers Role Differences
JTA's thoughtful answer on if he was 'hindered' by Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Juan Toscano-Anderson wore plenty of hats for the Warriors last season, from starting games to serving as a key role player off the bench. And after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free...
NBC Sports
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
ESPN analyst immediately disowns projection that has Warriors in play-in
One ESPN model has the Dubs in the play-in, but its creator quickly disowned the projection.
SFGate
Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of...
Warriors' most meaningful offseason pickup might turn out to be BTS
While on tour in Japan, Steph Curry and the Dubs may have added a second K-pop superstar to their fan base.
