San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Juan Toscano-Anderson Identifies Warriors, Lakers Role Differences

JTA's thoughtful answer on if he was 'hindered' by Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Juan Toscano-Anderson wore plenty of hats for the Warriors last season, from starting games to serving as a key role player off the bench. And after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in free...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason in Tokyo. Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

