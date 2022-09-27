Iowa could see the season's first frost Wednesday morning

Chilly temperatures could result in Iowa's first frost of the season early Wednesday morning.

Much of northern Iowa, including Mason City, will see temperatures dip to around 30 degrees by 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. It will be around 37 degrees in Des Moines at that time.

Frost can occur when the air temperature drops to 37 degrees or lower and surfaces like blades of grass, plant leaves and windows, drop to 32 degrees or lower.

Typically the first frost of the year happens around the first week in October, according to the NWS.

Des Moines gets its first instance of a freeze of 32 degrees or colder around Oct. 10, according to the Iowa State University Extension. Through Sunday 7% of Iowa's soybean harvest was completed and 5% of Iowa's corn harvest was completed, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Expect a high of 63 degrees Wednesday in Des Moines before it dips again into the high-30s Thursday morning. Thursday will see a high of 68, with temperatures rising into the mid-70s Friday and Saturday. Lows later in the week will be in the 40s.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.