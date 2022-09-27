Read full article on original website
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Fans have long worried that there may be trouble in paradise for Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady— from rumors of them feuding last month to photos of the two taking separate vacations. The supermodel, 42, just sat down for a new cover interview with Elle Magazine, and discussed...
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Amid reports of marital troubles with Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's relationship with her former beau Leonardo DiCaprio has made headlines again.
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena on his dad's reaction to him competing on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Valerie Bertinelli is parting ways with the shoes she wore to wed ex Tom Vitale. The Food Network host — who filed for divorce from Vitale in May after they legally separated in November 2021 — posted a photo of a few items she's handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
WHEEL of Fortune's Vanna White has revealed her most embarrassing on-air blunder during the show's long history. The legendary game show is celebrating 40 years on the small screen as Vanna and host Pat Sajak sat down with Good Morning America to have a look back. Vanna was asked about...
Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
Amy Schneider's going from winning "Jeopardy!" to just flat out winning in life -- the historic TV champ says she's hitched, and she actually did it on the Q.T. quite a while ago. Amy revealed her marriage news on her social media, where she announced ... "Genevieve Davis and I...
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
