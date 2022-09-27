ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Wayne Brady
SheKnows

Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open

Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dancing With The Stars#Backstage#Celebrity News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Priyanka Chopra’s New Photo of Baby Malti Will Melt Your Heart

Watch: How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are "Thriving" as Parents. Priyanka Chopra is sharing a piece of her heart on Instagram. The Quantico alum uploaded a new photo on her Instagram story of her and husband Nick Jonas' 7-month-old daughter. Priyanka is seen smiling brightly as she lifts her baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air, with the child's face covered by a white heart emoji to protect her privacy. Malti wears a headband a gold anklet in the photo, perhaps hinting she'll be just as fashionable as her mother.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

331K+
Followers
53K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy