Ames, IA

Iowa State football's stout run defense prepares for Kansas' dynamic rushing game

By Travis Hines, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
AMES – Kansas' running game may not be an unstoppable force, nor is Iowa State’s rush defense an immovable object. But when the two teams take the field this weekend, it’ll be a classic strength vs. strength situation.

The Jayhawks are built to run the ball. The Cyclones are constructed to constrict rushing attacks.

Which strength is stronger could very well determine the outcome Saturday (2:30 p.m.; ESPN2).

“We’ve got to stay disciplined in the run game,” defensive end MJ Anderson said. “Know our scheme, knowing that we got to play to the scheme that our coach gives us and just fulfill that.

“Not start getting out of the system, and that’s when bad things can happen. So, just staying to the discipline of the team.”

The discipline has helped the Cyclones (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) to the stoutest run defense in the conference. Iowa State is allowing just 75.8 yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry this season.

Baylor became the first Iowa State opponent this year to crack the century mark with 123 yards, but the Bears averaged just 2.9 yards on their 42 carries while handing the Cyclones their first loss of the season.

“One of the things that is positive for us is there were things from Saturday (against Baylor) we didn’t do very well,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “And it started with the discipline of our eyes. This (Kansas) group is going to challenge every facet of that.

“From pre-snap to what they do post-snap, they constantly put your eyes and your discipline in conflict. We're going to have to do a great job in doing that. The growth from last week to this week for us is going to have to be critical for our success.”

The Jayhawks (4-0 1-0) have turned into something of a national darling as the perennial punchline has gotten off to an undefeated start in 2022. They’ve done it with a rushing attack that's posting 245.3 yards per contest (second in the Big 12) and 6.6 yards per carry (first).

“You’re going to have to do a great job in terms of being in alignment and assignment sound,” Campbell said.

Campbell, though, felt like that sometimes failed against Baylor, which was able to find some intermittent success on the ground against Iowa State.

“When we have played well and consistently in those areas, it does go back to that,” Campbell said. “We’re gap sound. We have gap integrity.

“We certainly have our eyes where they need to be and our fits are really good.”

Kansas has done it not with just one threat in the backfield, but three.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels has 320 yards (8.5 YPC) while running backs Devin Neal has 258 (7.0 YPC) and Daniel Hishaw 231 (6.4 YPC)

“All three backs, even counting the quarterback - he’s one of their best backs,” Anderson said. “I feel like we all got to stay true to our discipline of our gaps, and everybody’s going to take care of themselves.”

It certainly all starts with Daniels, who's started to generate some Heisman buzz amid the Jayhawks’ perfect start.

“They’ve got an outstanding quarterback that’s going to threaten that on every play,” Campbell said. “What they do with the different motions and the different type of scheme, they challenge you.”

Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at thines@amestrib.com or (515) 284-8000. Follow him at @TravisHines21.

