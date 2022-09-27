ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adel, IA

Woman charged after passenger falls from car roof in Adel

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

ADEL, Iowa – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel.

Jessica Versteegh , 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident.

Adel Police were called out to Old Portland Road at River Vista Drive around 8:55 p.m. Saturday on a report of an unconscious woman lying in the roadway, according to court documents. The woman was transported to a local hospital, and police later learned she had a fractured skull and a possible brain bleed. She remains hospitalized.

Witnesses told police they saw a car speeding up and down Old Portland Road. They reported there were a couple of people sitting on top of the car or possibly hanging out of a sunroof.

The criminal complaint said an officer spoke with a woman at the scene who gave them “misinformation” and lied to them about being there and what happened. Later in the investigation, police said multiple people identified Versteegh as the driver of the car.

A friend of Versteegh spoke with her after the incident and told police Versteegh said the woman who was hurt had been sitting on top of the car, but she fell as she tried to walk to the back and stand on the trunk.

An officer was also able to review a recorded phone conversation in which Versteegh admitted to being the driver.

Adel Police Chief Gordy Shepherd told WHO 13 that the investigation into the incident is fluid and more charges could be filed in the case.

Versteegh is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a bond of $7,000 until her initial appearance.

who13.com

Roof of Altoona home catches fire Friday afternoon

ALTOONA, Iowa — The roof of a house near Adventureland went up in flames Friday afternoon. The Altoona Police Department and Altoona Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Ave. SW. When fire crews arrived they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the north side of the home.
ALTOONA, IA
Des Moines PD looking for Ape Initiative theft suspect

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say they’ve figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him. The Great Ape Initiative – a research facility on the south side of Des Moines that is home to several endangered bonobo […]
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Woman charged with dependant adult abuse of ex-husband

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny woman is facing charges after police say she wrote checks to herself from the account of her ex-husband, who doctors had deemed unable to make decisions on financial matters or maintain his own basic needs. Karen Jordan, 62, is charged with two counts of...
ANKENY, IA
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
ourquadcities.com

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
who13.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating missing 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot 2 inches, 126 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes. She also has tattoos on each thigh that say “trust” and “none” and “999” on her middle finger.
POLK COUNTY, IA
