Sarasota, FL

Where is Hurricane Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Sarasota, Florida

By Vonna Keomanyvong and Jigsha Desai, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday.

The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.

The radar below shows what conditions are like over Southwest Florida, as Ian moves over the Caribbean. (Refresh the page for the latest radar loop)

Vonna Keomanyvong is a manager on the Florida-Georgia Digital Optimization Team. Support local journalism by subscribing to your local news organization.

