ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

What’s Trending: How Did You Get Caught Or Catch Someone Cheating? [WATCH]

By India Monee&#039;, Justin Thomas
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EVSf8_0iCWBquW00

Nia Long and Ime Udoka are still the topic of discussion. Gary has more tea and we had to get our listeners in on the conversation. So the mistress’ husband found out his wife was cheating when he caught her talking on the ring camera in front of his home. We also our listeners to share a time where they caught their lover cheating or was caught. Listen to the trending topics video below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Hacker of life

[Video]UHH... WTF ARE THESE 5 MINUTE CRAFTS?! - Life Hacks React

Some of these life hacks are cool but most of them dont make ANY sense.. wtf 5 minute crafts?!. list=PL_jrk7W0CpXz6bpt_nMZJ0ZqD2T71dSV5&playnext=1. *The above content is from YouTube creator onlyjayus, click here for more info, thanks for reading.#youtube_eat_v1 .desc{font-size:14px;color:#333} #youtube_eat_v1 figure { display: none; }
LIFESTYLE
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy