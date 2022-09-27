ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023

By Logan DeLoye
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQiZe_0iCWBeZ200
Photo: Getty Images

California is home to hundreds of private high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in California for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche , the highest-rated private high school in the entire state is Harvard-Westlake School located in the Los Angeles area. This school also ranked as number one in 2022. Following closely behind Harvard Westlake School as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are The College Preparatory School in Oakland, The Nueva School in Hillsborough, Stanford Online High School in Redwood City, and Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough.

Niche awarded the Harvard Westlake School an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, Clubs & Activities, Diversity, College Prep, and Sports. It costs $42,600 a year to attend the school with an average of $31,000 given out in financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private high school in the state :

"Harvard-Westlake is an independent, coeducational and college preparatory school for grades 7-12, located in Los Angeles, California. Harvard-Westlake strives to be a diverse and inclusive community united by the joyful pursuit of educational excellence, living and learning with integrity, and purpose beyond ourselves."

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

California suburbs rank poorly in new study

Living in large cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco can be too expensive for many people. Now, previously affordable alternatives -the suburbs- can be just as expensive. A new study from Smart Asset revealed which suburbs near California’s major cities were the best and worst places to live. The study considered a suburb to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Education
City
Hillsborough, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
Stanford, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Redwood City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus High School#Private Schools#Harvard Westlake School#Highschool#Linus K12#Linus Private School#Niche#The Nueva School#Clubs Activities
KTLA

UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1949: Mandated Bereavement Leave

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1949, by Assembly Evan Low (D-San Jose). AB 1949 amends Government Code Sections 12945.21 and 19859.3, and adds Government Code Section 12945.7, relating to bereavement leave. AB 1949 requires private employers with five or more employees and public...
CALIFORNIA STATE
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Locals Are Cutting the Grass

First published in the Sept. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Blue-eyed grass is a vibrant herb that blooms in tufts of violet with golden stamens in the spring and summer. It is fire resistant and can survive with little to no summer watering. So can canyon gray sagebrush,...
The Associated Press

Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call, the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter. A team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene, the department said. They were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31.
marketplace.org

How’s the container ship backlog at Southern California’s ports?

A year ago, as part of a series called “Temporarily Unavailable” about how stuff moves — or doesn’t move— around the world, “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal visited the Marine Exchange of Southern California. “It’s basically air traffic control” for ships at Southern California’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy