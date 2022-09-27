This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023

Photo: Getty Images

California is home to hundreds of private high schools scattered throughout the state. Each year Niche releases a list of the highest-rated schools located in California for the coming year, and this year's list has just been released. According to Niche , the highest-rated private high school in the entire state is Harvard-Westlake School located in the Los Angeles area. This school also ranked as number one in 2022. Following closely behind Harvard Westlake School as the highest-ranked private schools in the state are The College Preparatory School in Oakland, The Nueva School in Hillsborough, Stanford Online High School in Redwood City, and Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough.

Niche awarded the Harvard Westlake School an "A+" rating in the categories of academics, teachers, Clubs & Activities, Diversity, College Prep, and Sports. It costs $42,600 a year to attend the school with an average of $31,000 given out in financial aid.

Here is what Niche's website detailed about the top-rated private high school in the state :

"Harvard-Westlake is an independent, coeducational and college preparatory school for grades 7-12, located in Los Angeles, California. Harvard-Westlake strives to be a diverse and inclusive community united by the joyful pursuit of educational excellence, living and learning with integrity, and purpose beyond ourselves."