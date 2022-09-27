ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

'I was prepared to die on the field': Wisconsin's Braelon Allen explains why he lobbied to stay on the field late in loss to Ohio State

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3045YG_0iCWBZ6H00

MADISON – Football players routinely fight through injuries or postpone surgery until the offseason to stay on the field to be with and battle for their teammates.

Sophomore tailback Braelon Allen didn’t lobby to stay on the field deep into the fourth quarter of Wisconsin’s 52-21 loss to Ohio State to prove his toughness.

Allen wanted to stay in the game, with UW facing a 52-14 deficit, because he wasn't ready to quit.

"Regardless of what the score was,” he said, “I was going to keep playing my hardest.

“It obviously wasn't the outcome we wanted, but I felt like I gave everything I had. I feel like a lot of guys left it all out there.”

After the Buckeyes drove 75 yards in five plays for a touchdown and a 52-14 lead with 7 minutes 21 seconds left, Allen told running backs coach Al Johnson he wanted to keep playing.

Allen got his wish and broke free for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play after the kickoff. That pushed his rushing totals to 165 yards on 23 carries.

His night was done.

"He is a competitor," said offensive coordinator Bobby Engram, who calls plays from the coaches' box. "You love that about him.

"As a former player and as a coach you never think about injuries. There is a point where you are up and you want to pull guys and give (other) guys a chance to play."

Allen, who had 23 of the 29 carries by UW’s tailbacks in the loss, appeared to be sending a message to anyone who might have thought about surrendering before the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“To lose in the way that we did, it was heartbreaking,” Allen said. “It was very disappointing. But at the same time, you have to reflect on yourself before you watch the film and before you walk out of the locker room.

“Did I do everything I could have done to give the team the best chance to win?

“For myself, personally, I felt that I left everything out there. I was prepared to die on the field. I was going to do everything I could.”

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary

Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman

The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day explains why Sonny Styles is 'special' as a freshman defensive back

Freshmen often struggle to find the field early at powerhouse programs. Freshmen defensive backs usually take even longer to develop from the high school ranks to college ball. Sonny Styles isn’t like most freshmen. He’s already proven to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that he’s more than capable of handling...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list

One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Three bold predictions for Rutgers game

The undefeated Ohio State football team takes on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Here are three bold predictions for the game. Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team have had a great start to the 2022 season. Knocking off Notre Dame in Week 1 followed by last weekend’s dominance of the Wisconsin Badgers have some wondering if the Buckeyes are the number one team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record

Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes#Uw#Surr
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
big10central.com

A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box

University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4

The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Centre Daily

Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

The history and future of Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium celebrates its centennial this year. Over its history, the stadium has hosted hundreds of games, millions of fans, and eight national championship-winning teams. That stadium has grown as well over the years with updates big and small to ensure it meets the needs of the fans and the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH
10TV

‘He was my heart' Family mourns loss of man killed in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A family is mourning the loss of Trevor Seymour, 52, who was killed in a shooting near an east Columbus motorcycle club Saturday night. “He was a superstar. And I always felt that way about him, like he was my superstar. When I tell you he was the life of the party, that was my uncle, I’m telling you,” said Keyshawn Pitts, Seymour’s niece.
COLUMBUS, OH
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy